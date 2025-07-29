Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The door opened for the Knights on Monday following the decision to increase the top tier to 14 teams from 2026, with at least two clubs set to make the step up from the Championship.

And with doubts surrounding Salford Red Devils' long-term Super League status amid ongoing financial uncertainty, another opportunity could yet emerge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether through the grading system or via a panel recommendation, Goodchild is optimistic about York's chances of bringing top-flight rugby league back to the city for the first time in nearly four decades.

"We feel ready," said the Knights chairman.

"We made the decision two months ago to prepare for a full-time Super League mindset in 2026.

"Nothing in our planning has changed from yesterday to today. What it probably does is reinforce that it was the right decision.

"I felt pretty good about our prospects before and I think they've now increased. There are still a lot of questions on the finer details – but do I feel we're a top-14 club in this country? Absolutely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clint Goodchild celebrates with the 1895 Cup at Wembley. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Rather than get into the mode of 'What if?', we're just going to keep improving our case by being better at what we can control."

The decision to expand Super League was made at a meeting at Headingley – but there was a twist.

While the grading system introduced last year will be used to determine the top 12 clubs, the additional places are set to be awarded by an independent panel and the Rugby Football League's strategic review sub-committee.

Commenting on the split process, Goodchild said: "Until I know what boxes need to be ticked, it's really hard to comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York are riding high in the Championship under Mark Applegarth. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I will say that I was surprised that there are two different approaches.

"It might be very logical. They may go off the grading system but the two clubs need to show that they can be self-funded. If that's the case, it would be no surprise at all."

York have been building towards a Super League breakthrough since Goodchild's takeover in early 2022.

Under Mark Applegarth, the Knights are setting the pace in the Championship and have already lifted the 1895 Cup at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Ellis has backed the proposal. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After signalling their intentions with the signing of former Australia prop Paul Vaughan, Goodchild has made it clear that York have the financial power to fend for themselves in Super League amid talk that the additional clubs could receive minimal – or even no – central funding in 2026.

"It's all been part of the plan from day one to increase our budget year on year on the back of our commercial growth," added Goodchild.

"We've said right from the start that we're going to make the jump to full-time when the time is right. It looks like the time is right for 2026.

"Our mindset has always been that if we need to be self-funded next year, we'll make sure we're sustainable and self-funded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're ready for the worst-case scenario and just hope that it's better than that."

Hull KR and Hull FC were the only Super League clubs to vote against the proposal, while Wigan Warriors abstained.

Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis supported the move to expand from 2026 rather than wait until the current broadcast deal expires.

"A model is being worked on where the existing clubs aren't taking too much of a hit in terms of the distribution," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The clubs that come into it might not have as much distribution – but I think it puts us in a better place to get a better TV deal the year after. To put a positive slant on it, we've got a bigger league with no loop fixtures and we're reintroducing Super League to more regions.

"We're giving clubs a chance. It's not a closed shop but out of the 12 clubs, there are 11 strongish clubs now.