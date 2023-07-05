Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson admits Theo Fages' future is up in the air amid speculation linking the Frenchman with a move to Catalans Dragons.

French outlet L’Independant has reported that Steve McNamara is lining up Fages as a replacement for Mitchell Pearce ahead of an expected return to the NRL for the Australian.

Fages joined the Giants from St Helens on a three-year deal at the end of 2021 but the report claims there is only an option for next season.

A two-time Super League Grand Final winner with Saints, Fages has been frustrated by injury since moving to the John Smith's Stadium.

The half-back has featured just 25 times for Huddersfield and is currently working his way back from a quad injury.

Watson has made it clear he wants Fages to stay but hinted that it is out of the club's hands.

“We’d love Theo to obviously be here with us," said Watson ahead of Saturday's clash with Catalans.

"There’s been a lot of things that have gone on in and around situations with Theo. That’s probably for Theo to explain as he goes forward.

Theo Fages may be on his way out of Huddersfield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"We’ll see where it takes us. Theo is committed to Huddersfield and is upset with how many games he’s had to miss this year and wants to finish the year strongly.

"Everyone within the club is well aware of the situation. We’ve just got to wait and see more so than anything else."

Fages sat out last week's defeat at Wigan Warriors after picking up a muscle injury in the previous game against Leeds Rhinos.

The 28-year-old will be given every chance to prove his fitness before the match in Perpignan.

Theo Fages in action against Leeds. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Theo will be named in the squad," said Watson. "It's a case of getting to France and seeing where we are."

Olly Russell is set to feature at Stade Gilbert Brutus as Huddersfield aim to end a four-game losing run.

The playmaker limped out of the match against Wigan but the Giants have received positive news on his knee injury.

"He's just trained with us so he's fine," said Watson during Wednesday's press conference.

"It's not as bad as first thought because it looked pretty bad when he went down.