'We just need a couple of players to strengthen': Brad Arthur planning longer-term with Leeds Rhinos
Arthur was appointed last month on a 10-week contract, but has now penned a new deal which will keep him at Leeds until the end of 2025. With his own situation resolved, the former Parramatta Eels boss – along with director of rugby Ian Blease – is beginning planning for next term.
Speaking at his weekly preview press conference yesterday the 50-year-old Australian stressed: “We will be trying to make the roster as strong as we can. A lot of people – players and their managers – have got interest in coming to this club because of how big a club it is and how good a club it is.
“We are not going to have any shortage of people wanting to come, it is just making sure we are patient and we get exactly what we need to help the squad moving forward.”
Arthur doesn’t believe a major overhaul is required. He stated: “It’s not about changing [personnel], we have got a good squad, but you are always looking to strengthen your squad and get better.
“We have a couple of guys leaving so that has opened up a couple of spots. Me and Ian are working through it and we’ve got to make sure any decision we make is good for the short-term, but also the long-term – getting the right people in. We don’t need a lot, we just need a couple of players to strengthen our roster.”
Five of Rhinos’ existing squad – David Fusitu’a, Rhyse Martin, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson and Corey Johnson – are in the final year of their deal. Martin and Donaldson have already confirmed they won’t be at Leeds next term and the others are also expected to move on, but Arthur isn’t planning a clear out of contracted players.
“All the guys who are under contract at the moment are pretty keen on staying,” he said.
The coach has also been keeping a close eye on Rhinos’ youth system and reckons “there’s some good young fellas” at the club who could begin to come through over the next couple of seasons.
He said: “They need a bit of time. I am looking forward to doing some work with them in the pre-season. They are probably 12-18 months away.
“There’s some good talent, we’ve just got to make sure what we’ve got in the top-30 can do the job each week, then at some stage – if we get injuries or are a bit short on troops – there might be an opportunity for a couple of those young guys to get a run.
“You need to make sure your squad is going well and [young players] are coming in around good players who are owning their jobs, to make their transition easier.”
Arthur’s one-year contract means Leeds could again be looking for a coach in 12 months’ time, but he has not ruled out a longer stay and discussions with the club will continue. “There’s many reasons why I want to stay,” said Arthur, pictured.
“One reason is because the club has been honest with me. I have been with them all the way through and we have been in open communication. That’s the best way, it’s my policy – I try to be up front.”