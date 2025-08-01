Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ruthless Robins ran in 14 tries against their understrength hosts to register their highest score of the Super League era and restore their four-point advantage at the summit.

But they briefly lost their way midway through the first half, conceding a soft try and seeing Tyrone May sin-binned for dissent as tempers flared.

Another defensive lapse in the closing stages took some of the gloss off an otherwise dominant performance for Peters.

"We had a really positive start and then had a 15-minute period where we gave a couple of penalties away, were a bit ill-disciplined and then we had a soft try through the middle," said the KR boss.

"We found our groove again at the end of the first half. In the second half, we suffocated them, scored some nice tries but, again, I was not happy at all with their (second) try through the middle.

"Overall, it was quite a professional performance, apart from those two tries. They weren't the standards we want to be at."

May's yellow card did not prove costly, with half-back partner Mikey Lewis laying on two tries in his absence on his way to an incredible eight assists.

Hull KR suffered disciplinary lapses against Salford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

But Peters knows that the Robins cannot afford to be so loose with their discipline at the business end of the campaign.

"We need to clean that up," he added.

"We got caught up in that a little bit and he (May) got marched for 10 minutes. I don't know exactly what was said but it was enough to get 10 minutes.