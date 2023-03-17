Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson admits his side will have to cut out the errors if they are to stand any chance of sustaining their push for honours.

The Giants claimed two wins in their opening three games but came unstuck against a dogged Wigan Warriors outfit on Friday night.

All three Wigan tries came from kicks, two courtesy of sloppy errors.

Huddersfield responded through a Kevin Naiqama try and four Olly Russell goals but it was not enough in a 14-12 defeat.

"They're silly tries and when you look back the players who were involved in them will be upset," said Watson, who confirmed Josh Jones will miss next week's visit of former club St Helens after failing a HIA.

"These kinds of games are won by little moments like that and we have to learn from that and get better going forward.

"Early in the season these are good lessons but at the back end, as it showed in the Challenge Cup final, they can be heartbreaking lessons.

"We need to learn our lessons here and not go away from what we're good at.

Huddersfield Giants appear dejected at the end of the game. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Doing what we spoke about and what's in our DNA got us four points up, but stepping outside of that cost us.

"The best teams stay with what they're doing all the time."

Opposite number Matt Peet singled out Giants academy product Jake Wardle for praise after he scored and had a hand in Bevan French's second try.

"He is a quality player who has settled in really well and feels valued here," said the Wigan boss.

