Hull KR head coach Willie Peters switched his sights to bigger prizes after his side’s hard-fought 26-16 win over Leeds Rhinos confirmed a second place finish in the final Betfred Super League table.

Rovers came on strong in the second half to get the points that confirm they will have a home play-off semi-final in a fortnight’s time, and they now stand 80 minutes from reaching their first Grand Final.

Peters said: “I’m really proud to finish second in the competition the way it is, but that competition is finished now and we’ve got a new one that we’ve got to focus on.

“I think you’ve got to celebrate the little wins along the way. We’re happy but we’re not content and we want to go on and do something special now, because we’re in a position to do that and we’re not where we want to be.”

Second-half tries from Tom Opacic, Sauaso Sue and Joe Burgess ultimately settled the nerves at Craven Park after a sluggish first period, in which tries from Rovers-bound Rhyse Martin and Alfie Edgell gave Leeds real hope of causing an upset.

“We were lucky to go in at half-time at 10-10 – we could have been 10 or 12 points behind,” added Peters. “There was some nervous energy tonight but I like to think in a fortnight’s time the fans will have the belief that we’ll be able to go out and do a job again.

“In semi-finals you need to step up. It’s about doing the simple things and we’d love the fans to step up too because it’s going to be intimidating for whichever opponents come here.”

Leeds head coach Brad Arthur admitted his side paid the price for a series of costly errors as their sloppy start to the second half ended their own slim play-off hopes.

Hull KR celebrate Joe Burgess' try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos went into the game knowing they needed to win and bank on two other results to go their way if they were to stand any chance of avoiding a second straight campaign without a post-season.

But after matching their opponents for much of the first period, a trio of errors – two from Edgell and one from Luis Roberts – paved the way for Rovers’ hard-fought win.

“We beat ourselves at the start of the second half,” admitted Arthur, whose side scored a late consolation through Andy Ackers. “The effort has been there over the last 10 weeks, they’ve tried to have a crack and do the right things, but we’ve made games tougher for ourselves.”

However, Arthur refused to pin any blame on 20-year-old Edgell, who was otherwise impressive, adding: “His effort was everywhere, he wants to win and he did more good things than bad.

Matt Parcell races away to score Hull KR's first try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)