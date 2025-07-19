Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Knights climbed to the top of the table after beating title rivals Bradford Bulls to continue their relentless run of form.

York have now won 11 games in a row, including their 1895 Cup triumph at Wembley last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Applegarth has reminded his players that the League Leaders' Shield is not handed out in July.

"It's one thing getting to the top and another thing staying there," said the Knights boss.

"We've made no bones about the fact that we want to be in the mix at the end of the year. You've got to embrace everything that comes with that.

"We know that teams are already coming for us because people are writing headlines about us – and rightly so for the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it's really important that we keep our feet grounded, don't get too carried away with all that outside noise and remember what has got us the wins, which is a hell of a lot of hard work.

York celebrate their Wembley win in the 1895 Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We want to stay there. We're under no illusions that there are going to be a few speed bumps we haven't seen yet. How we deal with them is really important."

York sit above Toulouse Olympique on points difference, with Bradford and Oldham just one win behind in third and fourth respectively.

Fifth-placed Barrow lead the chasing pack, closely followed by fellow play-off hopefuls Featherstone Rovers, Halifax Panthers and Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights still have to face Halifax, Oldham, Toulouse and Doncaster during the run-in – but Applegarth only has eyes for Barrow.

Mark Applegarth has guided the Knights to the top of the Championship. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're just going week by week," he added.

"We've got a tight group who enjoy spending time with each other at training and want to improve every week. That's always a good recipe.

"It's nice we've been on this winning run that people talk about but we've put Bradford to bed and now it's full steam on to Barrow. All that matters to me is making sure we nail the next one."

Toulouse, who lost top spot after going down to Halifax last time out, will aim to bounce back when they host Featherstone on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the Championship this weekend, Fax travel to Batley Bulldogs, Doncaster visit Widnes Vikings and Sheffield Eagles host London Broncos.