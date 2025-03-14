Brian Noble feels Bradford Bulls are set up for a strong Championship campaign after pushing Salford Red Devils close in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

The part-time Bulls led Super League's crisis club heading into the final quarter before succumbing to a 26-16 defeat, leaving Noble with mixed emotions.

"In many respects, we're disappointed we haven't come away with the win," said the Bradford boss, whose side were hammered by Toulouse Olympique in their previous game.

"They went a bit more direct in the second half and probably kicked the ball better than us. I think we only had one set in their half, which is a reflection of how hard we had to work after a six-day turnaround.

"I'm really proud of the players' efforts and pleased with their application. It was more like the team we thought we had than at the back end of the Toulouse game.

"Fatigue kicks in for a part-time side but I'm absolutely thrilled with what we dished up. I think it shows that if we maintain that attitude week in, week out, we'll be a force in the Championship."

The build-up was dominated by the Salford saga, with Marc Sneyd sold to Warrington Wolves on the eve of Friday's tie to ease their financial difficulties.

The Red Devils continue to be restricted by a salary cap sanction but they were too strong for Bradford, helped by two men who were drafted into the squad in the wake of Sneyd's departure.

Bradford were denied by two late tries. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

After seeing Jayden Nikorima and Ethan Ryan score the tries that denied the Bulls a place in the quarter-finals, Noble refused to blame the pre-game uncertainty for his side's defeat.

"It's disruptive if you choose to make it that way," he said.

"We didn't play well in the second half against Toulouse and had a few things to put right ourselves. You get yourself into a mindset where you don't concentrate on the opposition.