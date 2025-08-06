Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester had hoped to make a recommendation to the board at a meeting on Friday but time constraints have forced a delay.

"We're a little bit further down the line than we were last week," said the 46-year-old, who has also been performing the role of interim head coach since Danny McGuire's departure a month ago.

"It's just time at the minute. I'm juggling two jobs here but I've had initial discussions with the people that we've identified and those discussions are ongoing through the weekend.

"It'll hopefully be the start of next week. I know I wanted to get something done before our board meeting on Friday but it's just hard at the minute with timeframes and coaching.

"We said we'd take our time and it's taken a little bit more time, to be honest. It's just got to be right – and we'll make sure it is right."

Chester has narrowed the search to a shortlist of four, which will be cut to two following the interview process.

While he has a preferred candidate in mind, Chester stressed that all four remain in contention.

When asked if he had decided who he wanted to give the job to, he said: "I've got an idea who is the right fit for this club in 2026.

"There's been a lot of very good candidates. I'm really excited about the people who've applied and the four we've spoken to.

"The plan is to get from four to two. Then there will be a process where we ask them to review a game and other bits of criteria we need to tick off.

"I've just got to stay pretty neutral with it all and make sure it’s the right guy for the Castleford Tigers. I've said many, many times: it's the biggest signing I'll make at this club."

Chester is preparing the Tigers for a daunting trip to Hull KR as they look to issue a positive response to last week's 40-0 drubbing by St Helens.

The Castleford chief confirmed that Rowan Milnes has rejoined the Robins on a short-term loan to provide Willie Peters with another option in the absence of the suspended Tyrone May, although the half-back will not feature against his parent club on Saturday.

Chester hinted that the off-contract Milnes had played his last game for the Tigers.

"Initially he's going to go on a two-week loan," said Chester.

"With them losing Danny Richardson and him being off contract with us at the end of the season, his opportunities here are limited and we're well under way with our recruitment for 2026.