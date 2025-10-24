Wembley Ashes Test against England is pinnacle for Australia, insists Isaah Yeo

Isaah Yeo insists representing Australia in an Ashes Test at Wembley is the pinnacle for the tourists.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decorated Penrith Panthers loose forward – a four-time NRL champion and a World Cup winner with the Kangaroos – will lead his country into one of sport's grandest arenas on Saturday for the opening match of a long-awaited series against England.

And as far as he is concerned, this is as good as it gets – a declaration that flies in the face of the widely held belief that Australians value State of Origin above all else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm very excited," said Yeo, who has also represented New South Wales on 17 occasions.

"With the history around it, it's probably the pinnacle of the game. I've been fortunate to play in a lot of big games back home at the Suncorp and the Accor (Stadium Australia), and was lucky enough to win an Old Trafford final – but this place is steeped in history with the Ashes, the Challenge Cup final and the FA Cup in soccer.

"Any time you pull on the Australian jersey, it should be the pinnacle for you because you're representing your country. Kevvie (Walters) selected these 24 players because they're passionate about Australia and want to perform for their country.

"To be able to do it on this stage is going to be very special."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rivals will face off in front of a record Ashes crowd, with the previous attendance high of 57,034 surpassed earlier this week.

Isaah Yeo, right, will lead Australia out at Wembley on Saturday. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The significance of the first series between the great rivals since 2003 is not lost on Yeo.

"I might look older than 30 but I was only eight when the Ashes were last held," he smiled.

"My memory of that series isn't great but I've been fortunate enough to see the highlights. You can see how passionate both sides were and how much it meant to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of former Australia players still talk about tours to England 30-40 years later. That's what we want to create as the Australia squad of 2025.

Isaah Yeo is no stranger to the big stage. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

"But you need to have success to do that. You don't look back fondly when you've lost.

"I've played in a couple of World Club Challenges against English sides so certainly won't be taking them lightly. I know how tough they are and that they'll be ready for this.