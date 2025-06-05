Wembley the next step on York Knights' journey to Super League, declares Liam Harris

In the age of the grading system, the promotion picture is blurry.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York Knights were 15th when the latest standings were released in October but uncertainty reigns until the next big reveal later this year.

While York appear to be edging closer to Super League at a time when Salford Red Devils' place is under serious threat, 2026 is likely to come too soon for the ambitious Championship club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Knights would be a popular choice to join the elite but for now, a trip to Wembley for Saturday's 1895 Cup final will have to do.

Liam Harris can sense something building at York, a club he knows inside out and one he believes is ready to take the next big step.

"The club is crying out for success," said the Knights captain, who has found a home in his third spell with the North Yorkshire outfit.

"In my opinion, it's only a matter of time before York is in Super League. It's such an attractive club and everything is in place to take that next step. This is another step on that journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My first stint here was 2017 which is a long time ago when I was just a boy. I enjoyed it just as much then as I am now but the club is so different. You couldn't put the two together and think it was the same club.

Liam Harris celebrates the semi-final win over Bradford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It would mean so much to me to help the club get to Super League. When the time is right, I think York will make a real good go of it.

"I don't think it'd be a yo-yo club. Once they're in, they'll stay in."

In the here and now, Harris is preparing to lead the Knights out at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a career highlight for a player who featured 11 times at the top level for Hull FC after starting out at their fiercest rivals.

Featherstone and York are playing for the 1895 Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"When I was coming through at Hull KR, York were the first club to ever give me a chance," recalled Harris.

"I went away, played a bit of Super League and always found myself gravitating back to York. I've been here a few years now and have absolutely fallen in love with the place.

"We've got such a good group so to lead them out is pretty special. The majority of us have never played there before. It's every young boy's dream to play at Wembley regardless of the occasion, whether it's the year seven schools final, the Challenge Cup final or the 1895 Cup final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not sure what to expect, to be honest. It's a case of wait and see – but ultimately it means nothing if we don't win."

Liam Harris got a taste of Super League with Hull. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

A prolific tryscorer throughout his career, the half-back has reached new heights in 2025 with 15 in as many games for Mark Applegarth's side.

Now in his prime years, Harris feels ready to own the big stage at Wembley.

"I really do," said the 28-year-old.

"It's my second year as captain and I've taken on a lot of responsibility. The biggest challenge I've found is striking the right balance between leading the team and still being a run threat, which is a big part of my game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think I'm managing to get that right at the moment. There are still areas I'm working on but I'm going pretty well.

"It's not just me. We've got a great group of experienced boys like Paul McShane, Jordan Thompson and Ukuma Ta'ai. Although I'm the captain, we've got so many on-field captains who make my job so much easier."

Liam Harris, right, is backing Willie Peters, left, and his Hull KR team to get the job done in the main event. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Standing between the Knights and a first 1895 Cup success are Featherstone Rovers, the club that denied them at Wembley in 2021.

The most recent meeting in April went Featherstone's way – York's only defeat in 10 games – while in Paul Cooke they have a coach who knows the Knights' playbook inside out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're very well coached," said Harris. "I obviously had Cookie at York and he's a fantastic coach.

"Even if Cookie didn't have that inside knowledge, he's a very, very smart coach and would be up all night studying the opposition. Hopefully I've got a few tricks up my sleeve to beat Cookie.

"We're expecting the best Featherstone team. It's two good teams in form and should be a great game."

The Championship rivals will do battle following the men's Challenge Cup final between Hull KR and Warrington Wolves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having begun his rugby league journey with the Robins at just 12 years old, there are no prizes for guessing who Harris will be supporting in the main event, even if he will be in game mode himself.

"I backed them when they beat us in the Challenge Cup," said Harris, referring to KR's 44-2 win at the LNER Community Stadium.

"They're a fantastic team and I love watching them. I've got some really good friends in that team like Jez (Litten). It would make my day to see him lift that trophy.