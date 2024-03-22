'We're dreamers': Mark Aston using 1998 memories to fuel Sheffield Eagles' latest giant-killing attempt
That boy is now Sheffield Eagles' chief playmaker tasked with inflicting more cup misery on the mighty Wigan Warriors.
Cory Aston was only three when the Eagles pulled off the unthinkable in 1998 but he has had his memory jogged in the build-up to Friday's sixth-round tie against the current world club champions.
His dad went home with the Lance Todd Trophy 26 years ago and still remembers the occasion vividly.
Now Sheffield's long-serving head coach, Mark Aston is hoping to create fresh stories for the new generation of Eagles after savouring his day in the sun.
"I don't need to look back," Aston told The Yorkshire Post. "It's a video recording in my mind.
"It's something you dream about as a young boy. You want to play at Wembley, you want to play in a Challenge Cup final and you want to win it.
"Last year was the 25th anniversary and that sparkle in everyone's eyes was still there. You don't see each other a lot but when you get together and think about what you achieved that day, it's something very, very special that will go to your grave with you.
"That day has been mentioned but it's about these players writing their own stories now that they want to talk to their kids about.
"People keep asking me if I'm going to pick Cory up and put him on my shoulders again. He's 85kg so he'd probably snap me in half!
"It's not about me. If it happened and Cory got his lad down on the pitch and put his lad on his shoulders, that'd be his memory to talk about with his lad, like any of the other players. It'll hopefully be their day in the sun."
It is a battle between the only remaining clubs with 100 per cent records in 2024 but Sheffield travel to Wigan as huge underdogs, just as they were at Wembley all those years ago.
Indeed, the Warriors have not lost a game since last July when they went down in golden point to Hull KR in the semi-finals of the cup.
They say that lightning never strikes twice but that will not stop the Eagles dreaming.
"You either want the ultimate challenge to see where the guys are or a team around your sort of level so you can go to the next round," said Aston.
"It's going to be a great day for the club. We've announced the planning has gone in for the new stadium and it's our 40th year this year so there's a lot of excitement around the place.
"I think it's a fitting tie and a great challenge playing against the best team in the world. Looking at their 21-man squad, they're giving us respect as well.
"We know it's a massive challenge – you'd be a fool not to recognise that – but we're dreamers. We were dreamers in 98 and that showed that dreams can come true if you work hard and are committed enough.
"We'll dream again on Friday night and see if the unthinkable can happen again."
Whereas the 1998 final was a clash between two Super League sides, Sheffield are now a part-time club operating in the Championship.
Some of Aston's players will start the day at work and end it facing the likes of Bevan French and Liam Farrell.
Asked what his final message to his team would be, Aston said: "No fear, absolutely no fear, and enjoy it.
"There's no pressure on us. Nobody expects anything, except for ourselves, so let's just enjoy the occasion and challenge.
"Let's show no fear. Let's play. Let's entertain. Let's do what we do every week that's in our DNA. That's the message from me.
"What we did learn from 98 is to have a plan, execute that plan and anything can happen.
"I don't have to motivate them. If they can't be motivated about playing the best club in the world at a fantastic facility in front of a decent crowd, what are you doing here?"
It is the first meeting between the clubs in the cup since the thrilling 2010 rematch, which was eventually won by Wigan 50-34.
Bramall Lane provided the setting for that tie as the Eagles bounced around homes.
After reaching a significant milestone in the development of their new 5,000-seater stadium, Sheffield are excited about the prospect of bringing big Challenge Cup ties back to the city.
"That's the dream," said Aston.
"We'll be playing in a facility that will cater for big crowds and generate an atmosphere. People will come to those games.
"The ultimate dream for the club is to be in Super League. We're not going to put any brash statements out there but we're building towards it."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.