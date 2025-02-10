James Batchelor is optimistic about Hull KR's trophy chances after clearing the first hurdle in the Challenge Cup thanks to a dominant performance against York Knights.

Rovers shrugged off any concerns about their lack of pre-season action to claim a comfortable 44-2 victory over the Championship title hopefuls at the LNER Community Stadium on Friday night.

A return to Wembley, where the Robins suffered golden-point heartache at the hands of Leigh Leopards in 2023, is just one of the goals for Willie Peters' side this year.

"It was tough to take a couple of years ago, coming that close and feeling like you should have won," said Batchelor.

"We missed out on silverware again last year but I definitely feel like we've got it in us.

"For us and what we've got in the group, every single game and every single trophy is a target. We're going after everything."

Peters made 16 changes to the side that faced York in their only pre-season friendly in Amsterdam last month, handing debuts to Jared-Waerea-Hargreaves, Rhyse Martin, Michael McIlorum and Tom Davies.

Martin was among the standout performers with two tries in a 20-point haul as the Robins withstood a strong start by the hosts to assert their dominance.

James Batchelor has laid out Hull KR's 2025 targets. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We got exactly what we thought we'd get – them coming out of the box pretty hard," said Batchelor.

"It's early in the season so there are some things we need to click better with in attack but we worked hard and lived our DNA.

"We did what we do every week and the new boys bought into that really well. York are a good Championship team and it was always going to be tough, especially early on.

"There were a few Championship teams hoping to cause an upset this weekend but we made sure we weren't on the end of one. We were pretty professional and went about our business."

James Batchelor suffered Wembley agony in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers, who kept the opposition scoreless on four occasions in 2024, were only denied a nilling by Will Dagger's penalty.

"We talk every week about chasing zeroes," added Batchelor. "They took the two so it wasn't a zero but there were no tries.

"I think at one point we defended 17 plays in a row on our tryline. That's the pleasing part."

Batchelor has carved out his reputation in the second row but had a stint in the middle on Friday.

Kelepi Tanginoa's introduction signalled a change of role for James Batchelor at York. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The arrival of Martin has left Peters needing to fit three quality second-rowers into the same team.

"I think they said they needed a bit of punch in the middle so they brought Jared off and put me on," laughed Batchelor.

"Willie mentioned in the week that he might put me there. We've got a lot of competition for places and play Kelepi (Tanginoa) on the bench who is devastating when he's on. Willie is trying a few different things to work out his best combinations.

"I think they say once you go in the middle, you can't get back out. I've done a few bits in there in pre-season.

"If a couple of middles go down at some point in the year, I might have to end up playing big minutes there. As long as I'm out there, I'm happy."

Rovers will discover their fourth-round opponents on Saturday during the Super League game between St Helens and Salford Red Devils.

KR kick off their own league campaign at home to Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

"It was our first run-out so everything at this point of the season is about improving week to week," said Batchelor.

"We'll look at the things we've done well to keep hold of them but there will be a lot of things we want to improve. Even some of the things that went well, we could probably do a bit better.