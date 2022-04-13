'We're in the middle of a war': Jamie Jones-Buchanan issues rallying call to Leeds Rhinos

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has made it clear to Leeds Rhinos that they are in the middle of a war and must be ready for four battles in the space of a fortnight.

By James OBrien
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 3:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 3:21 pm

The Rhinos have only two points to their name after seven rounds, with their solitary win coming against Wakefield Trinity in early March.

Leeds have enjoyed a timely two-week break from action, allowing the club to reset and get ready for a period that could shape their season.

As the Rhinos prepare to kick off the Easter programme against Huddersfield Giants tomorrow night, Jones-Buchanan has issued a rallying call.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan is no stranger to the hectic Easter period. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's a time to rely on intuition and instinct," said the interim head coach.

"I've been challenging the players to have a look at games and bring that collective IQ and feedback to the group.

"In this short period, we've got to roll our sleeves up. We're in the middle of a war and we have to fight another three or four battles in quick succession. We're up for the fight."

During his playing days, Jones-Buchanan was a fierce competitor who prided himself on leading from the front.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan has called on his players to embrace the challenge. (Picture: SWPix.com)

He wants to see a never-say-die attitude from the Rhinos as they navigate a challenging period.

"From four years old, my earliest memories of sport are part of my identity," said Jones-Buchanan.

"Losing was unacceptable to me because it was a loss of my identity. I'd do anything I needed to do - kick, fight and bite.

"As I became a professional I understood what the right things were but the desperation and hunger never left me.

"I was never the best player or most skilful; I was just industrious and hardworking.

"That underpins any success in life. That's part of my ethos."

Leeds' first challenge is to get past a Huddersfield side that have clicked into gear under Ian Watson.

Jones-Buchanan has talked up the importance of the Headingley clash.

"Every game is like a Grand Final and I don't mind saying that," he said.

"Being a Leeds lad and what that means, I'm desperate in everything that I do.

"It's a huge game. We need to turn things around, play well and stick together.

"I think Huddersfield are outstanding. When I look at them I do so with a great deal of respect and reverence.

"There's been a lot of talk about certain clubs in Super League and I think they're the ones that have been most under-represented for the rugby they've played."

