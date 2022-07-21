The Rhinos are up to seventh in Super League after running in seven tries in a 42-12 rout of in-form Wigan Warriors.

Although they are still prone to a flat performance, Leeds have looked like a different side under Smith.

The Australian believes the Rhinos are only scratching the surface of their potential.

Brad Dwyer celebrates his second-half try. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"I've enjoyed the process of players being really respectful to me as a different voice with different ideas," he said.

"They've bought into it but it's a work in progress. Some people are going to take time and as a unit we haven't been cohesive.

"The consistency of team selections hasn't been there but the upside of that has been we've been able to see lots of different combinations and lots of different players playing. That's helping me learn more about certain players in certain positions.

"It's been a good journey but we're just getting started."

Leeds took the initiative early on against Wigan and never relinquished their grip on the game.

Smith stopped short of labelling it the best win of his reign but he was quick to express his pride in his side's defensive performance.

"It'd have to be amongst them," said Smith. "We've had a few quality performances and patches in other games as well.

"We were very consistent throughout the game. I thought we defended very smart together and their opportunities to their most dangerous players were limited.

"We did a great job with our defence tonight."

Harry Newman won the official man of the match award on his return from suspension but Smith felt the victory owed to hard work up front.

"It was a very good team performance," he added.

"Harry will get a lot of recognition but in the first half our middle unit kept turning up.

"Some sets we got marched down the field but we kept them in front of us and they didn't get in behind us."

David Fusitu'a gave the depleted Rhinos another injury scare when he left the field in the second half.

Leeds face an anxious wait to discover the extent of the issue.

"He had a bit of an ankle injury at half-time but he felt right to keep going and he was playing well," said Smith.

"It got to the point where it was a bit sore in the second half. They're in there now assessing whether it's a ligament thing or it got jammed up.