The Giants are fourth in Super League after 14 rounds and came agonisingly close to winning the Challenge Cup for the first time in 69 years last month.

Ian Watson’s side focus on completing high and winning the territorial battle, providing field position that the likes of Tui Lolohea and Ricky Leutele thrive on.

Across West Yorkshire, the Rhinos have enjoyed a resurgence since Smith was appointed, producing their best performance of the year last week in a resounding win over Warrington Wolves.

Rohan Smith has made a positive impact since taking over. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Leeds played some exhilarating rugby, seemingly setting up a clash of styles at the John Smith’s Stadium this evening.

But Smith has backed the Rhinos to match the Giants in the middle before showing their expansive side.

“We love to complete and get in the grind as well,” he said.

“Last week there were long passages of the game where there were arm wrestles.

Ash Handley scores a long-range try against Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We took a long time to get some back-to-back tries, and in the second half there was no try for the first 20 minutes or so.

“These guys understand that it takes hard work to get the results. We’re looking forward to a grinding battle.

“We know we will turn the ball over at some point and make a couple of errors. We’ve been working hard on what we do to transition from attack to defence, which is the critical part of the game.

“We’re not going to go into our shell; we’re going to play what we want to play.”

Zak Hardaker celebrates the win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The eight-try victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium came on the one-month anniversary of Smith’s arrival in England.

The Australian has been encouraged by the squad’s progress since he officially took the reins.

“The quality of the preparation has been good on a daily basis,” said Smith.

“That’s come together in a couple of decent performances as well so that gives people reason to work on the process stuff that ends up in good outcomes.

Tui Lolohea has been in fine form for Huddersfield Giants this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“Last week was last week but there was nothing too much there that these players haven’t shown over their careers at various different clubs or even in the Rhinos shirt.

“If anything, they did it together and the combination of existing skills came out on the back of some hard scrambling and competing that kept us in the game before we had the opportunity to win it.”

Kruise Leeming and Zak Hardaker played instrumental roles in the rout of Warrington, while Blake Austin arguably had his best game in a Rhinos shirt.

Smith has been focusing on individual strengths as he looks to turn Leeds into a formidable unit.

“My message is to play as a team and how can we help each other to be a good team,” he added.

“That requires the individual to do what he does best for the good of the team.

“The timing of your play selection is everything. Bringing the best out in the team will continue to be the theme.”

Watson has certainly got the Giants firing as a unit this season with his side producing performances regardless of who takes the field.

Huddersfield demonstrated the depth and resilience in the squad last week when a much-changed team beat Catalans Dragons in Perpignan six days on from the heartbreaking Challenge Cup final defeat at the hands of Wigan Warriors.

The Giants remain without several key figures, including half-back Theo Fages, prop Chris Hill and captain Luke Yates, but Smith is expecting to face a typically hardworking and resolute Huddersfield.

“Every team has its own unique challenge each week,” he said.

“They are clearly a strong team, well-coached, they play with good teamwork and it looks like there’s a great deal of belief.

“There’s a good mixture of experience and some younger players as well.

“It will be a fierce battle, I am hoping for.”

The Rhinos will be keeping a close eye on former player Lolohea, a Man of Steel contender with 18 assists in 13 outings, leaving him behind only Jake Connor in the Super League chart.

Smith is also wary of the threat posed by hooker Danny Levi, a player he coached at Norths Devils last year.

“Tui Lolohea has had a lot of try assists and a lot of their unpredictable stuff comes through him,” added Smith. "Danny Levi is an exceptional dummy-half.

“But they are very much a team. They play with good chemistry and good discipline and they are happy to work hard for everything they get.