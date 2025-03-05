Danny McGuire has stressed that Castleford Tigers are focused on getting their own house in order amid uncertainty over Friday's game against the embattled Salford Red Devils.

The fixture was thrown into doubt when Salford's new owners missed a deadline to deliver the February payroll by Tuesday lunchtime, prompting crisis talks with the Rugby Football League on Wednesday morning.

The Red Devils have since named a 17-man squad that features star names such as Marc Sneyd and Kallum Watkins after being granted dispensation to cover for injured and suspended players under the £1.2million sustainability cap reimposed by the RFL.

However, the Salford players have refused to train in the early part of the week as they await their salaries, hampering their preparations for a match between two winless Super League sides.

Across the Pennines at Wheldon Road, it has been business as usual.

"We're not in a position to not be focused," said Castleford boss McGuire, who is down to only 21 available players himself.

"We're scrapping and fighting. We haven't won a game ourselves so there should be no reason why we would take anything for granted or lightly. We haven't earned that right yet.

"My challenge to the players this week is making sure we're focused and in a good position to play well. Any of the outside noise is not important.

Danny McGuire is only focused on Castleford ahead of a date with struggling Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've got too many things we need to work on and get right. That's been the focus this week.

"We're obviously aware of what's going on but while we're in our bubble, we've just spoken about getting things right for us."

Castleford began their Super League campaign with a gutsy defeat at Hull KR but have since produced below-par displays against St Helens and Leeds Rhinos.

Although his primary concern is improving the situation at Wheldon Road, McGuire has a degree of sympathy for Salford.

It has been a nightmare start to the season for Salford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'd hate to be in their shoes," he said.

"I feel for the players and the coaches. I feel for the fans as well. They’re passionate and just want to support the team but obviously behind the scenes it's a little bit of a mess.

"I get it. I do get it. There have been instances throughout my playing career where clubs have been struggling and you've heard of potential strikes and stuff. I wish them well.