Last year, west Hull's Super League side failed to lay a glove on St Helens despite having a full week to prepare in a professional environment.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull FC lost 58-0 at the Totally Wicked Stadium before suffering a 46-6 drubbing in the return fixture on home soil.

On Saturday, National Conference League side West Hull ARLFC must find a way to combat the most successful club of the Super League era after spending their week on building sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the Challenge Cup tie at Craven Park is done and dusted, captain Josh Wood would be happy to show Saints' superstars how to scaffold a building.

"During the summer when it gets hot, it takes it out of you going to work every day and then having to play at the weekend," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"It's not as bad at this time of year but it's a totally different lifestyle to the one the Saints lads live.

"If we had to scaffold a building after, I reckon we'd win that one. We've got a couple of other scaffolders in the team and our head coach Ryan (Steen) is a scaffolder as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a couple of brickies, joiners and electricians. There aren't too many smart lads – we've only got one accountant.

The interest in an intriguing third round proved short-lived for some. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"On all the building sites I'm working on at the minute, everyone is coming up saying they're going to come watch and can't wait for it. I think there will be a couple of thousand there."

Former Hull academy player Wood, who has turned down offers to play in the professional ranks during his time at West Hull, once captained his school team at Wembley.

But nothing will top facing St Helens in the Challenge Cup, even if the idea has yet to sink in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not really, no," said Wood. "It probably won't until after the game.

There will be no fairytale home game for the amateur side. (Photo: West Hull)

"As far as I'm concerned, it's the biggest game in the club's history. They played a couple of top-flight clubs before but that was 40 years ago and we're playing one of the favourites for the competition now.

"I don't usually get nervous so it's just excitement at the moment. I'm sure I'll be nervous on the day when they name their team.

"As much as I don't want their big names to play for our benefit, I would like to go up against someone like Jack Welsby. I'm not sure it'd be a fun day but he's one of the best players in Super League. They might even throw in Tristan Sailor who's just come from Brisbane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we're going to get beat, I'd rather get beat by the best."

Super League star Jack Welsby is in the St Helens squad to face West Hull. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Welsby and Sailor have both been named alongside the likes of Alex Walmsley and Konrad Hurrell in a Saints squad that has a mix of experience and youth.

The sight of Walmsley and Hurrell running at amateur players would do little to silence critics who have expressed welfare concerns following the decision to bring in Super League clubs at an earlier stage.

"I'd be worried if Alex Walmsley was playing," said half-back Wood. "I wouldn't fancy tackling him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can see both sides of the argument. They're professional athletes and we're working lads so there is a chance we could get hurt – but at the end of the day, we entered the competition and there was always a chance we could play against them. It was our choice.

"A couple of us have played at academy level and a few lads have played League One but to play against a Super League club like St Helens is a first for everyone."

Although the excitement is still there, there is disappointment at the decision to move the tie from their Johnny Whiteley Park home to the east side of the city.

Hull KR stepped in to host the tie at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Like fellow amateur sides York Acorn and Wests Warriors, West Hull had to make alternative arrangements after their ground was deemed unfit to host a Super League club despite the inevitability of such fixtures in a seeded draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were drawn to play at home and should be playing at home, in my opinion," said Wood.

"What's the point in drawing the Super League clubs away and letting them dictate where they play? They'll feel more comfortable coming to Craven Park than they would West Hull.

"Obviously we don't expect to win but we'd have a good 10 minutes at West Hull with them, I know that. York Acorn are in a similar situation and I know they're not too happy either.

"It would be better at West Hull but I wouldn't say it takes the magic away because we're still playing the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead of running out in front of a packed crowd at a community club, St Helens will be in familiar surroundings in Hull KR's backyard.

West Hull's one advantage may have been taken away but there are small wins on offer at Craven Park.

"We don't expect much from the game in terms of the result but we want to do ourselves proud," said Wood.

"I don't want to sound too defeatist but if they don't score 100 points – depending on what team they name – that would be an achievement.