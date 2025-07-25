West Yorkshire rugby league club mourn Super League winner following death aged 57

Bradford Bulls are mourning one of their most popular overseas players who has died, aged 57.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports in Australia say Danny Peacock, who played for Bulls from 1997-99, was found dead in a motel in Toowoomba, Queensland, on Thursday. In a statement on social media, Bulls said: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player Danny Peacock.

"After a superb career in Australia, Danny spent three years at the Bulls between 1997-99, making his debut in a 26-8 win away at Wakefield earning him Heritage Number 1152. A tremendous talent, one who many enjoyed watching in the red, amber and black. Our thoughts and condolences are with his nearest and dearest at this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Peacock scores for Bradford Bulls in their 1997 Challenge Cup final loss to St Helens at Wembley. Picture by Steve Riding.