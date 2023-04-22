Tony Smith is hoping Hull FC's positive approach translates into a first win in eight Super League games against Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

The Black and Whites are second from bottom with the worst defensive record in the competition after suffering a seventh straight defeat at Leeds Rhinos last time out.

A potential relegation battle was not what Smith envisaged when he took the reins in the off-season but Super League's most experienced coach remains upbeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're waiting for a couple of twists to happen for us and when they do we'll get a whole lot of confidence out of that but in the meantime, we're not going to get despondent and dwell on not being good enough," he said.

"We're forging ahead and we're trying to get a better performance this week. If we get a better performance, it gives us a chance.

"If we're going out there thinking we're not as good as everybody keeps telling us and start believing all that then we've got no chance. We've got to be real about where we're at but we've also got to be positive. That's what we're being this week."

Hull avoided the ignominy of sitting bottom at the one-third mark of the season by virtue of early wins over Castleford Tigers and Leeds, coupled with Wakefield Trinity's dismal start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith has stressed that the positive mood should not be mistaken for blissful ignorance of the club's situation.

Hull FC are searching for their first win since February. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're not shying away from it, nobody has, and nobody was saying before the season started that we were going to be world beaters either," he added.

"We're going through some processes here at the moment and some changes. It's hurting us and it's hurting our supporters. We get that. We can't wait for when we're putting smiles back on their faces but we have to remain positive here and upbeat.

"We're not going to kick stones. My job is to get these players upbeat and feeling like this week is their week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I also don't want them to go out there not caring or just carrying on like their life is okay.

Hull FC were well beaten at Headingley last week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"They need to work harder and put in extra time and extra effort in their training in order to get on top of their game. We all do.

"If you ask me about our future, it's going to be bright, both this year and beyond. Would we like it brighter now? Absolutely. There's no doubt about that."

A home date with Huddersfield represents Hull's next opportunity to kick-start their season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Giants have won only half of their games after a disrupted start, which offers Smith encouragement.

Huddersfield Giants saw off Catalans Dragons last time out. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"They've got some good players but they've shown that they can be beaten," he said.

"It would be nice if we were added to that list in terms of teams that have beaten them.

"Time will tell but only great effort will do that. That's the only way you can beat them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad