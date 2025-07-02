'Where's the common sense?': Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire's frustration over Liam Horne ban

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horne was handed the lengthy suspension at an Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday night after being given a Grade E charge of making unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or maybe injured.

went down into contact in the final few seconds of Castleford’s 26-20 loss to Wigan at the weekend.

Horne was seen pulling Wigan Warriors forward Kaide Ellis up after contact, with the Wigan forward laughing. The Warriors are said to have even sent a letter of support for Horne to the tribunal.

Castleford's Liam Horne. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

McGuire said: “I’ve got to be really careful because I’m really disappointed.

“I feel like we’ve gone away from common sense and gone away from looking at the game in context.

“Everyone watching it understands. I’ve got no qualms with how Wigan played that final set because I’d be telling my players to take their time as well.

“The referee is instructing them to get up and play the ball. Liam was anxious for us to get a chance to attack before the end.

“Wigan players are laughing and smiling looking at the clock and it was obvious what was playing out. For the game not to understand and realise that is crazy.

“And how Liam gets a six-game ban? We talk about players’ mental health, what if he was out of contract and he is playing a new contract and his livelihood. Someone behind a video screen has judged an incident on that.

“We just don’t use common sense in the game anymore. We have got a really strong appeal, there was a similar incident that happened in another game that didn’t go the same way.

​“It’s the consistency that is frustrating. We have taken some advice and I feel like we’ve got a really strong case.

“I don’t want any player to touch an injured player. My players are smart enough to know when someone is hurt and in a vulnerable position but he was laughing and joking with Horney so we knew he wasn’t injured.

“He is not the type of player to pick up an injured player. Wigan agreed, they sent a letter saying he wasn’t injured.