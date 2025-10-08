'Whirlwind of emotions': Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor reacts to Man of Steel honour
The 30-year-old pipped last year's winner Mikey Lewis of Hull KR and Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field to become the first Leeds player to claim the award since Zak Hardaker in 2015 and just the fifth in almost 50 years.
Connor enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign at Headingley after being handed a career lifeline by the Rhinos.
The playmaker got an early opportunity due to an injury to Lachie Miller and quickly cemented himself in Brad Arthur's plans, finishing as Super League's third-top points scorer with seven tries and 76 goals.
"It's a whirlwind of emotions," said Connor, who also provided 30 assists.
"I'm proud. It's a special honour. I'm lost for words and it hasn't quite sunk in yet.
"Not many players get to win this award. To see the great names that have won it in the past and be up there with them now is very special.
"It's something I'll look back on for a very long time."
Connor's form drove Leeds to a play-off return and a first top-four finish since 2017.
The Rhinos ultimately fell agonisingly short in the eliminators but Connor believes a season of progress is just the start under Brad Arthur.
"It's been a great year for me and the boys," he added.
"It doesn't always pan out the way you want it to. It's been a three or four-year thing for Hull KR. We're still building.
"I think with the way Brad plays, we'll be even better with another pre-season under our belt. We're definitely going for it next year."
Eva Hunter was named Woman of Steel after inspiring Wigan to the treble, while St Helens centre Harry Robertson collected the Young Player of the Year award ahead of Huddersfield Giants full-back George Flanagan and Hull FC winger Lewis Martin.
Willie Peters is the Super League Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season after guiding Hull KR to their first League Leaders' Shield and back-to-back Grand Final appearances, as well as a historic Challenge Cup triumph.
York Knights dominated the Championship honours following their League Leaders' Shield and 1895 Cup double.
Paul McShane, the 2020 Man of Steel with Castleford Tigers, was crowned the Championship Player of the Year.
Mark Applegarth claimed the Championship Coach of the Year prize, while York-bound Jack Smith took home the Championship Young Player of the Year award after impressing for London Broncos on loan from Leeds.