Why Hull KR’s Ryan Hall is looking for a positive result from Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford

The French club reached Old Trafford for the first time by beating the Robins in last week’s semi-final and they face defending champions St Helens for the title in Manchester on Saturday.

Having finished top for the first time in their history this season, and also won a maiden Challenge Cup in 2018, Steve McNamara’s side have the chance to make their biggest statement yet.

However, England winger Hall hopes they succeed for more than one reason as he told The Yorkshire Post: “It is massive Catalans getting to Old Trafford.

“Obviously, the best team will win this week and both teams get my best wishes. (Normally) I wouldn’t want one to win over the other. But I would love Catalans to win just so we can put to bed the old line about there’s only ever been four clubs who have ever won the Grand Final.

“Every year, it seems to be, we have the Grand Final and then it is negative straight afterwards.

“We always have the talk about ‘it’s just one of the same four teams who have won it again.’

“All the way through the off-season, it’s always a negative and it always seems like rugby league is dying a death.

Hull KR's Ryan Hall. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

“But if Catalans do win, it means we can start a new year without that conversation.

“Let’s have a positive story. And if Catalans win, we will have that.”

Since Wigan Warriors won the maiden Grand Final in 1998 with the first of their five successes, the only clubs to prosper are Leeds Rhinos (eight) – with Hall featuring in six – St Helens (seven) and Bradford Bulls (three).

But Hall hopes Catalans can break new ground, especially after witnessing the colour and atmosphere of a sold-out Stade Gilbert Brutus last week.

He said: “It was fantastic. It just shows how far the game’s come.