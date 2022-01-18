Why Keighley Cougars are wanting to put down some roots

Keighley Cougars' Jake Webster with the club's new 2022 shirt.

The West Yorkshire club has vowed to plant a tree for every shirt it sells in the 2022 season as part of its own bid to help fight against climate change.

Keighley believe they are the first sports club in the world to undertake such a plan and it is the latest bold initiative they have put in place in recent times.

The Betfred League 1 club’s new kit features a leaf motif complete with the slogan ‘there is no planet B’ on the front of the shirt.

It continues to feature the Progress Pride Flag on its sleeve, to show support for the LGBTQ+ community and promote inclusivity in sport.

This was introduced last year, when the club became the first sports team in the world to include the flag on its playing attire.

“In recent years, Keighley Cougars’ shirts have pushed the boundaries, successfully raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness and promoting equality,” said Cougars’ co-owner Ryan O’Neill.

“Our shirts are a powerful platform and in addition to being popular with our fans, we now regularly sell them to people across the UK, who aren’t even interested in sport.

“But they like our designs and what the shirts stand for, which is a fantastic endorsement for what we’re doing.

“Our new tree planting initiative is particularly exciting for Keighley Cougars.

“Everyone knows there are huge benefits to planting trees, and this is a way for our club and our fans to play a part in the fight against climate change, as well as supporting a community and an environment, in another part of the world, that will really benefit from our help.

“We’re extremely proud to provide our support and with the help of our fans, we’re looking forward to planting thousands of trees over this coming season.”

The Cougars’ initiative could certainly see plenty planted, after the club joined forces with MoreTrees, which works with tree planting partners across the world who work with local communities to restore healthy forests and reduce poverty.

As well as sequestering CO2 emissions, MoreTrees’ work helps to provide co-benefits in the areas where it operates, such as improving water filtration, shelter, food sources, poverty alleviation and biodiversity.