Wigan Warriors 14 Huddersfield Giants 16: Good day, bad day, ref watch and player ratings

Following the fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Peter Smith runs through the key moments from the game.

Good day - For Wigan, obviously, but also rugby league. Despite a disappointing attendance, a gripping final portrayed the sport in its best light.

Bad day: For Tui Lolohea, the Huddersfield Giants’ full-back, had a fine game, providing the final pass for two touchdowns and making a superb try-saving tackle, but his off day with the boot proved costly in the end.

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL: Wigan Warriors 14-16 Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

Key moment: 77th minute - Liam Marshall’s try in the 77th minute, from an astute kick by Harry Smith, broke Giants’ hearts and won the Cup for Wigan.

Ref watch: James Child - Did a good job overall in his first Challenge Cup final, but the result might have been different had Morgan Smithies been sin-binned for either of his two high tackles in the second half.

Verdict: Huddersfield Giants should be proud of their performance, collectively and as a team. They were the better side and deserved more than losers’ medals.

Quote of the Day: "It (the Lance Todd award) is something I am extremely proud of, but I’d give it back for the other trophy." - Huddersfield Giants forward Chris McQueen.

Player ratings - Huddersfield: Lolohea 8, McGillvary 8, Cudjoe 8, Leutele 8, Senior 7, Cogger 7, Russell 8, Hill 6, Levi 7, Wilson 7, Jones 7, McQueen 8, Yates 8 Substitutes: English 7, Greenwood 6, Trout 6, Golding 7.