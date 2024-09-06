If Hull KR learnt anything on Friday night, it is that big moments decide big games.

The Robins held a 20-8 lead with little over a quarter of the match remaining to leave them tantalising close to a first major trophy since 1985.

But Willie Peters' men were left to rue two hugely costly yellow cards in a game of fine margins.

With the League Leaders' Shield effectively on the line, both decisions could have been classed as soft.

Joe Burgess saw yellow for an alleged professional foul before Jai Whitbread fell victim to playacting from Tyler Dupree.

On each occasion, Wigan Warriors scored two tries as their key men came to the fore.

KR's right edge had a torrid night up against Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall, while Bevan French and Jai Field proved their class.

But it may well have been a different story had the Robins kept 13 men on the field for the full 80 minutes.

Wigan celebrate Junior Nsemba's try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Despite losing influential full-back Niall Evalds on the eve of the match, Rovers were the better team in the first half and looked every inch a champion side against the holders of all four trophies.

Should the top two meet again at Old Trafford next month – an increasingly likely scenario after they served up one of the games of the season – KR will know they can hold their own on the big stage.

The Robins, whose tries came from Matt Parcell, Mikey Lewis and Burgess, are already guaranteed their highest-ever Super League finish and remain well placed to secure a home semi-final.

As for the League Leaders' Shield, it is Wigan's to lose with two rounds remaining after replacing Rovers at the top.

Joe Burgess sees yellow in the first half. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

To their credit, the Warriors recovered from a shaky opening 40 minutes to dominate the second half in the biggest game at the Brick Community Stadium since Penrith Panthers came to town in February.

Champion teams have a habit of timing their run to perfection after a period of playing within themselves. And as if by magic, their big guns all return to fitness at just the right time.

For the first time since Wigan's Challenge Cup triumph at Wembley in June, Field, French and Harry Smith took to the field together but the opening salvos were all about the unsung heroes in the engine rooms.

There was an Old Trafford feel as the forwards traded blows to light the touch paper.

Joe Burgess, left, and Peta Hiku celebrate Hull KR's third try. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Neither side gave an inch until Junior Nsemba broke the game open with a rampaging run through the middle of Tyrone May and Peta Hiku.

If Wigan thought that was their cue to take control, they were sadly mistaken.

It was the Warriors who blinked first with the concession of back-to-back penalties to invite Rovers in.

An aforementioned unsung hero laid the groundwork for KR's opening try, Jesse Sue producing a strong carry and a quick play the ball to allow Parcell to scurry over.

With the platform set, it was time for the flair players to take over.

In Lewis, the Robins have the best in the competition on form – and he proved it on the big stage with a try out of nothing.

The Warriors celebrate two precious points. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Wigan appeared to have seen out the set but Lewis had other ideas, stepping off his left foot to outfox reigning Man of Steel French before overpowering Field to touch down.

Rovers were in control on the scoreboard at 10-0 and had the Warriors exactly where they wanted them on the field with the scent of a ninth straight win.

The one time they went off script and May lofted an unplanned kick towards the right edge, it cost them.

Wardle sensed an opportunity from deep and moved into a position to set Field free.

Oliver Gildart sprinted back to haul the speedster down but the second effort from Burgess earned him 10 minutes in the sin bin.

From looking overwhelmed, Wigan had a spring in their step all of a sudden and hit the Robins with a one-two.

Abbas Miski produced a flying finish in the corner from Field's cut-out pass before Nsemba celebrated his first England call-up with a try with KR stretched to breaking point.

The damage was limited thanks to Adam Keighran's wayward goalkicking and Marshall reopened the door for Rovers with an error from the restart.

Lewis took the sting out of the game with a penalty following a ruck infringement by Smith, a clever ploy as Burgess saw out his time on the naughty step.

The half-back added two more points after being hit late by Tom Forber and the Robins were on the verge of a historic win when Hiku read Smith's pass to perfection, raced into open field and kept his cool to put Burgess over.

Rovers were one score away from settling the contest – but it was never going to be that straightforward against the champions.

French scored a try out of nowhere with a chip and chase to set the nerves jangling before Dupree took advantage of the system to stay down and get Whitbread sin-binned for contact to the head with the help of the video referee.

With Wigan prop Patrick Mago virtually unstoppable, KR were powerless to keep the home side out.

Field came up with a magic play to put Marshall over and the winger had a second following a break from deep by Wardle.

Rovers were behind for the first time in the game with 12 minutes remaining and discovered just how difficult it is to chase a big game against the Warriors.

Advantage Wigan – but they now know how serious the Robins are.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Leeming, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis. Substitutes: Byrne, Mago, Dupree, Forber.

Tries: Miski (31), Nsemba (34), French (57), Marshall (63, 68)

Goals: Keighran 2/5

Hull KR: Broadbent, Burgess, Hiku, Gildart, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Parcell, Whitbread, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, Luckley, Storton, Tanginoa.

Tries: Parcell (19), Lewis (24), Burgess (49)

Goals: Lewis 4/5

Sin bin: Burgess (29), Whitbread (59)