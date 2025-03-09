Wigan Warriors 44 Huddersfield Giants 18: No Vegas hangover as Giants falter again

Luke Robinson was left to repeat himself yet again as Huddersfield Giants failed to make the most of any Vegas hangover for champions Wigan Warriors.

The contest at the Brick Community Stadium took place eight days on from Peet’s men defeating Warrington 48-24 in the United States, with them having got back on Tuesday night.

The first half finished with them 18-10 down against a Giants outfit who had led at the break in each of their previous three outings this season.

All of those matches also ended in Huddersfield losses, and so it proved again as Wigan crossed six times in the second half, including a second try of the match for skipper Liam Farrell.

Huddersfield boss Luke Robinson, whose side are 11th, said: “It’s like a broken record, probably saying the same thing.

“We did extremely well in the first half, put ourselves in a really good position, and in the second half we implode again. I’ve asked them to come up with some answers. A lot of it was just individual stuff that we need to fix up, and it’s really, really hurting us.

“I don’t think the scoreline reflected the game – I think eight minutes to go there was eight points in it, we’re still in it, still an opportunity to go and snatch victory. But that second half, we were our own worst enemy.”

Peet said in his post-match press conference: “A pleasing win.

“I thought Huddersfield came to play. They’ve been leading in all their games at half-time, and we were aware of that.

“We knew we’d have to be good for the first half and beyond to get over the top of them, and I just liked the way we went about our business.

"I thought the crowd played a big part, their energy probably lifted us in key moments, so credit to them, and yeah, I like it.

