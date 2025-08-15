Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull KR may struggle to surpass the magic of Wembley during the Super League run-in but Friday's victory over Wigan Warriors could prove just as significant in their bid to build a lasting dynasty.

The Robins ended a 40-year wait for silverware by lifting the Challenge Cup in June and arrived at the Brick Community Stadium as league leaders.

Yet even with a trophy in the cabinet and momentum on their side, there was a sense that they remained in Wigan's shadow.

Rovers had lost the previous four games – all damaging in their own right – to leave doubts about their ability to deliver in the cut and thrust of Super League.

Willie Peters' side went a long way to silencing their critics in a victory that not only moved them out of sight in the battle for the League Leaders' Shield but doubled up as a psychological breakthrough.

The Robins now hold a six-point advantage and the buffer of a vastly superior for and against with just five rounds remaining.

Perhaps just as crucially, they head into the play-offs knowing they can beat Wigan when it matters.

Elliot Minchella and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves celebrate in front of the away end at full-time. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Rovers were denied by the Warriors this time last year but will not be caught in the final month of the season.

The next mission is to complete a historic treble at Old Trafford in October.

A repeat of Friday's defensive masterclass would make them hard to stop, even if Wigan were well below their best.

The Warriors could point to injuries but while they were missing Bevan French, Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba, Rovers were without Tyrone May, Oliver Gildart and Michael McIlorum.

It was another intense battle between the top two. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

In a match low on quality but high on intensity, Wigan were beaten at their own game.

The outstanding Dean Hadley scored KR's only try, with the tireless forward and Jez Litten both pressing their England claims in front of Shaun Wane.

And fittingly, in a season where Rovers have built their success on collective effort, this was another night when the whole team delivered.

KR's suffocating line speed nullified Wigan's attacking threats from the moment Kaide Ellis lost the ball under pressure in the home side's first set.

Liam Farrell trudges off after receiving the yellow card. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

That allowed the Robins to spend much of the first half on the front foot but they had only Hadley's 10th-minute try and two Rhyse Martin goals to show for their dominance.

Arthur Mourgue – a player in the spotlight in the absence of May – was the architect of the opener.

The stand-in half-back kept the Warriors guessing on the last tackle before spotting a hole and putting Hadley through it.

Rovers continued to dictate terms, helped by loose ball control from the hosts.

Only Wigan's scrambling defence kept them in the game. Kelepi Tanginoa was denied following a burst down the right before Joe Burgess had his wings clipped as he threatened to finish Jack Broadbent's break through the middle.

The one time the Warriors looked like opening KR up at the other end, Zach Eckersley was forced into a mistake by Martin.

Kruise Leeming steals the ball from Jack Broadbent. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

It got worse for Wigan just before the interval when Liam Farrell was sin-binned for a professional foul on Elliot Minchella and Martin knocked over the penalty from in front.

The travelling supporters bayed for a penalty try but their side were in control at 8-0.

While they temporarily lost emergency half-back Adam Keighran and prop Tyler Dupree to head injury assessments early in the second half, the Warriors were thoroughly outplayed.

Martin extended KR's lead from another penalty for a ball steal by Kruise Leeming to continue the theme of a scrappy game.

Rovers made more and more errors as the game wore on and eventually paid the price after Burgess failed to gather Keighran's kick.

From the scrum, Keighran took advantage of KR's only defensive lapse of the match to crash over before kicking the conversion to raise Wigan's hopes.

The Robins faced a huge character test in the remaining six minutes but they held their nerve to get the job done, thanks in no small part to the efforts of Minchella and Tom Davies to deny Harry Smith at the death.

After waiting decades for a trophy, Rovers are now just weeks away from getting their hands on another.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Eckersley, Wardle, Marshall, Keighran, Smith, Havard, O'Neill, Byrne, Walters, Farrell, Ellis. Substitutes: Mago, Leeming, Dupree, Hill.

Tries: Keighran (73).

Goals: Keighran 1/1.

Sin bin: Farrell (35).

Hull KR: Broadbent, Davies, Hiku, Batchelor, Burgess, Lewis, Mourgue, Sue, Litten, Whitbread, Hadley, Martin, Minchella. Substitutes: Waerea-Hargreaves, Luckley, Tanginoa, Leyland.

Tries: Hadley (10).

Goals: Martin 3/3.