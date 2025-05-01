Wigan Warriors and Hull KR set standard as Super League rivals play catch-up - James O'Brien comment

A third of the way into the 2025 Super League season, the script has barely altered.

Wigan Warriors and Hull KR remain the standout sides and look well placed for an Old Trafford rematch in October.

Their rivals have struggled to shift the narrative in the early months of the campaign.

Ten-time champions St Helens are a fading force under Paul Wellens, and the same could be said of Steve McNamara's Catalans Dragons despite their recent form spike, while there is a question mark over Leigh Leopards' staying power.

Warrington Wolves have yet to convince they are stronger than last year when they lost to KR at the semi-final stage of the play-offs, although Marc Sneyd could be an ace up their sleeve come the business end of the campaign.

Salford Red Devils, whose remarkable fourth-place finish in 2024 was a distant memory by the end of a tumultuous winter, had renewed optimism after completing a takeover on the eve of the opening round, only for their season to quickly descend into farce.

Closer to home, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants were tipped to struggle and those outside fears have been realised.

There is hope elsewhere in Yorkshire, however, with Hull FC enjoying a resurgence under John Cartwright and Wakefield Trinity showing encouraging signs on their return to Super League.

Hull KR are more than matching Wigan at the top of Super League. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Leeds Rhinos are the type of club that could shake things up with momentum behind them but consistency continues to elude the eight-time Grand Final winners.

If last Friday's thrilling game against Hull KR at Headingley proved anything, it is that Willie Peters' side are the county's standard-bearers and the biggest threat to Wigan's dominance.

Leeds had the 12-man Robins where they wanted them with 15 minutes remaining, only for the visitors to squirm free and secure a sixth straight victory in the fixture.

The Rhinos could point to Ash Handley's red card but the wheels were already in motion before the outside back joined Jesse Sue on the sidelines.

Wigan have returned to form in style in recent weeks. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

As good as Leeds were on the night – and they were dominant for the most part – they could not contain Rovers when it mattered.

There has certainly been enough to encourage Brad Arthur in the opening nine rounds, even if the Rhinos have let leads slip against Warrington and Hull KR in recent weeks.

After all, they held their nerve to claim a narrow win over defending champions Wigan not so long ago.

More than anything, Leeds need to finish games with 13 men on the field after paying the price for costly cards in the defeats to Warrington and KR.

Leeds celebrate Ash Handley's try against Hull KR. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Whether that is an in-house disciplinary problem or a reflection of a confused sport is open to debate.

The best sides find a way to overcome those challenges – and that is exactly what the Robins did at Headingley.

Rovers found a spark after being reduced to 12 men, which is a testament to the belief and resilience instilled by Peters.

Now all they need to do is find a way to beat the Warriors.

Remarkably, Wigan are the only team to get the better of the Robins in 80 minutes since May 9 last year.

Unfortunately for Rovers, those were the games that mattered most: a Challenge Cup semi-final, a League Leaders' Shield decider and the Grand Final.

Wakefield have shown promise without hitting top form. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

If that was not enough, the Warriors were the side that ended KR's perfect start last month.

Some people may view it as a mental block but perhaps the explanation is much simpler: Wigan are a very good team that know how to win big games.

Hull gave the rest of the competition hope by sensationally ending the Warriors' Challenge Cup defence, becoming the first side since Hull KR in July 2023 to beat Matt Peet's team in a do-or-die game.

However, Wigan's recent performances suggest the Airlie Birds may have simply angered the beast and made a successful club even hungrier.

Hull copped a backlash in last week's heavy defeat to the Warriors at the MKM Stadium but the recent setbacks against the top two will not define their season.

Cartwright's fourth-placed side have looked like a potential play-off outfit against the best of the rest, which represents huge progress from where they were during a hellish 2024.

Wakefield are another team that have shown promise in the early months of the season, demonstrating a competitive edge that could keep them in the hunt for the top six.

To build on their early progress, Trinity must smarten up and eradicate the sloppy moments that have prevented them from putting together a run of results.

Any victory would do for Huddersfield right now after entering May as Super League's remaining winless team.

The Giants have been decimated by injuries but the side Luke Robinson put out last week should not be losing 30-12 at home to Castleford.

That being said, there are signs of improvement from the Tigers thanks to an aggressive early-season recruitment drive.

The club have belatedly armed Danny McGuire with strong middles and he is starting to get a tune out of the strugglers.