The 19-year-old son of former Great Britain stand-off Leon Pryce has been out through suspension for over two months but is now available and ready to answer an SOS as the Giants sweat over the fitness of regular half-backs Theo Fages and Oliver Russell.

Fages, who was in the St Helens team that won the Cup at Wembley last July, is expected to shake off a calf strain that has kept him out of Huddersfield's last two Super League matches but Russell has been sent for scans to determine the extent of the hamstring injury that forced his early withdrawal against Toulouse Olympique last Friday.

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson can call on Australian half-back Jack Cogger, who made his return from a three-match ban against Toulouse, to plug one gap but also says he would not hesitate to call up Pryce, whose lengthy ban expired last weekend.

Will Pryce has not played since March. (Picture: SWPix.com)

It would be an extraordinary Challenge Cup debut for Pryce, who has been linked with a move to the NRL after bursting onto the scene in sensational fashion in 2021 but was sent off in only his 17th senior game for a dangerous tackle at Hull FC in March.

Peet, who predicted St Helens and England stand-off Jonny Lomax would play in the semi-final, believes Pryce will get the nod but he will not lose sleep over his likely selection, arguing that the Giants' strength is their team ethic.

"I do think Pryce will play," Peet said. "But you know whoever plays, they are all very good players.

"One thing about Huddersfield is that, regardless of who they have got in, they're very well organised.

Will Pryce starred for England Knights last October. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"They're a well-drilled side who know the systems well. It would be pretty steady whoever they go with.

"It's not a week where massive individuals matter, which is a big compliment to Ian and his team. We'll concentrate on ourselves."

Meanwhile, Peet will be the proudest Wiganer when he leads his home-town team out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but will only truly savour the occasion if they win.

Peet, at 38 the youngest head coach in Super League, has guided the Warriors to their first final for five years in his maiden season at the helm and is now aiming to plot a first victory since their 2013 triumph over Hull.

Matt Peet embraces Jai Field after the semi-final win over St Helens. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We're very proud," he said. "It was a goal at the start of the year to take the town to one of the big games. I just love the idea of them having a great weekend.

"I've seen a few flags in windows this morning, schools are arranging a cherry and white day and there's 400 kids at training tonight. That's the stuff that excites me, for us to inspire the next generation.

"It's all about winning now. After the semi-final, I felt we'd achieved a big step but we know it's only going to be a quality weekend if we get the performance and the result.