Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet targets crowning glory in Super League Grand Final

Matt Peet is chasing his crowning glory as Wigan Warriors boss in tonight's Super League Grand Final against Catalans Dragons.

The 39-year-old worked his way through the ranks at Wigan before becoming the competition's youngest head coach at the end of 2021.

Peet led the Warriors to Challenge Cup success in his first season in charge and followed it up by delivering the League Leaders' Shield this year.

Last week's semi-final demolition of Hull KR created the opportunity for Peet to complete the set of domestic trophies in the space of just two years.

Peet views winning the Grand Final at the end of a gruelling season as the ultimate achievement.

When asked whether it would top lifting the cup, Peet replied: "I’d say it would. The Challenge Cup was an outstanding feeling for the club but you end up finishing the year on a bit of a sour note.

"To get to a Grand Final and compete against an outstanding team is another step in the right direction.

"It probably shows a bit more consistency. That's what every club and every coach is looking for."

Matt Peet celebrates with the Challenge Cup after Wigan's win at Tottenham last year. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

The Wigan-born coach began his long apprenticeship at scholarship level in 2008 before helping the club's academy side to six Grand Final wins in seven years.

Peet is now preparing to lead his hometown club out at Old Trafford.

"I'll be really proud," he said. "I'm proud of the lads, the team and the club, so for me to get the privilege of walking out beside Faz (captain Liam Farrell) is quite humbling.

"We're very aware this is going to be the most intense game of the year.

Liam Farrell, right, will come up against old friend Sam Tomkins, left, one final time this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The challenge is to do some of the things that we've been doing well under extreme pressure against a physical and skilful team in a big arena.

"The experienced lads will help with that. We've got lads who haven't played in a Grand Final before but that energy, vibrancy, freshness and excitement can be a strength as well. The best teams have balance."

Wigan come up against former favourite Sam Tomkins in the veteran full-back's final-ever game of rugby league.

Farrell is out to spoil his old friend's party at Old Trafford.

"He's been an outstanding player for a very long time," said Farrell, who won three Grand Finals alongside Tomkins.