Wigan Warriors legend to become rugby league's first knight after 130-year wait

Billy Boston will receive rugby league’s first knighthood in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cardiff-born Boston, 90, blazed a trail for black sports stars during the 1950s and 1960s, making 488 appearances for Wigan and finishing his career with a British record 571 tries to his name.

He also became the first non-white player to represent Great Britain on a Lions tour in 1954, scoring 36 tries in 18 appearances in Australia and New Zealand, and featuring in a total of 31 international Test matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “Billy Boston’s knighthood is a historic milestone providing fitting recognition for the greatest player rugby league has ever seen.

“As MP for Wigan, this is a proud day for our town, for the Welsh nation, for rugby league fans across the country and, most importantly, for Billy and his family.

“The first knighthood for a rugby league player is long overdue recognition for a game that has contributed so much to our national life. This is the moment we right a historic wrong.”

Boston made a try-scoring debut for Wigan against Barrow in November 1953, and by the time he left the club in 1968, he had played in six Challenge Cup finals at Wembley, featuring on the winning side in 1958, 1959 and 1965.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan owner Mike Danson said he was “thrilled” by Boston’s award, describing it as “a richly deserved honour which means this most humble of men rightly receives, at last, fitting recognition for his extraordinary efforts”.

Billy Boston has made history. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Boston’s honour followed a sustained campaign by local councillors and MPs as well as leading figures in the sport, who have frequently pointed out the relative lack of recognition for rugby league compared to union, which has seen 20 knights anointed.

Rugby Football League chief executive Tony Sutton said: “On behalf of the Rugby Football League, and the sport of rugby league, it is a privilege to congratulate Sir Billy Boston on his knighthood.

“Sir Billy deserves to be recognised as an iconic figure in the history of British sport, for the way he overcame prejudice in his journey from working-class Cardiff to legendary status in Wigan, and became the most prolific British try-scorer in the 130-year history of rugby league.”