Wigan Warriors star Bevan French and York Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach among big winners at awards night

French received the award at a ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday night, becoming the first Wigan player to win it since Sam Tomkins in 2012.

The 27-year-old French will come face to face with Tomkins in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

French excelled in his side’s surge to the League Leaders’ Shield, playing at both wing and full-back before belatedly settling on a position in the halves.

He beat St Helens full-back Jack Welsby and Catalans winger Tom Johnstone, who were also shortlisted for the award.

York Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach won the Woman of Steel award after concluding a superb season by leading her side to victory in the Women’s Grand Final on Sunday.