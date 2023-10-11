Wigan Warriors star Bevan French and York Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach among big winners at awards night
French received the award at a ceremony in Manchester on Tuesday night, becoming the first Wigan player to win it since Sam Tomkins in 2012.
The 27-year-old French will come face to face with Tomkins in Saturday’s Super League Grand Final between Wigan and Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford.
French excelled in his side’s surge to the League Leaders’ Shield, playing at both wing and full-back before belatedly settling on a position in the halves.
He beat St Helens full-back Jack Welsby and Catalans winger Tom Johnstone, who were also shortlisted for the award.
York Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach won the Woman of Steel award after concluding a superb season by leading her side to victory in the Women’s Grand Final on Sunday.
Leigh Leopards’ Adrian Lam won the Coach of the Year award while London Broncos’ Mike Eccles won the Championship award after leading his side into this week’s Million Pound Game against Toulouse Olympique.