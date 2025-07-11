Luke Robinson is backing Huddersfield Giants to stand up to wounded champions Wigan Warriors as they look to underline their recent progress.

The Giants are playing their best rugby of the season and head to the Brick Community Stadium buoyed by a strong showing against Wigan just four weeks ago.

The Warriors, meanwhile, return home for the first time since mid-May with questions to answer after losing two of their last three games.

"Wigan is never an easy place to go," stressed Robinson.

"They did this last year. They lost (Jai) Field and (Bevan) French midway through the season and had a bit of a slump, but everyone knows what happened at the latter end of the year.

"We go there confident. The lads have been phenomenal throughout the year, even in defeats, but I always felt we'd find a bit of rhythm and form after the Challenge Cup – and it's come true.

"The boys are feeling good about themselves. We only played Wigan last month so the lads know what they're going to be facing.

"We probably should have won that game so Wigan are going to bring their best and we've got to make sure we match it. We're feeling confident."

Huddersfield have played their best rugby of the season in recent weeks. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield's form spike has coincided with a relatively clean bill of health, a stark contrast to the injury struggles that hampered the first half of their campaign.

Robinson has lost Oliver Wilson from the team that beat Castleford Tigers last week but reinforcements are available in Matty English, Fenton Rogers and Sam Hewitt.

"It's been really nice having to make some decisions on the team and who to leave out," said Robinson.

"Previously, if you were fit, you were pretty much playing. If we lost a player to injury, we were looking at other teams trying to get people in on loan.

Huddersfield were beaten on the bell by Wigan last month. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We're in a position now where if we do lose somebody, somebody is waiting ready to step into those shoes."

Huddersfield remain in the bottom two but are now within two points of Castleford with a chance to build momentum ahead of the season run-in.