Luke Robinson has expressed his faith that Huddersfield Giants can defy the odds to beat Wigan Warriors and spoil their post-Las Vegas party.

The defending Super League champions are fresh from putting Warrington Wolves to the sword on American soil, a performance that underlined why they are the favourites to retain their crown.

Robinson is not expecting to benefit from a Vegas hangover but has backed the Giants to give Wigan a headache on Sunday.

"This is not their first rodeo," he said. "This is what they do. They know how to back up. This isn't new for them so we're expecting a very good Wigan team.

"I'm expecting it to be a bit of a party atmosphere and a celebration.

"Do I want us to go there and win? Yes I do. Do I think we've got a team capable of getting two points? Yes I do.

"The performance we put out against Hull was brilliant, really, for the vast majority of it. We just stumbled in the last 10 minutes and made some really, really bad errors and judgments.

"If we can do the same things this week and attack with a bit more potency and better game management, I think we'll put ourselves in a good position once again."

Huddersfield have shown positive signs in the early rounds but remain winless. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield remain winless in Super League following their late collapse against Hull FC.

Robinson has acknowledged that the Giants must turn positive displays into wins.

"At the beginning of the season, you want to put good performances in and try to build," he added.

"I'm more disappointed than anyone else that we haven't put any points on the board.