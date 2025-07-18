Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black and Whites moved back into the top six thanks to a hard-fought win over rivals Wakefield Trinity.

But with plenty of ground still to cover and a daunting trip to Wigan Warriors up next, Cartwright knows now is not the time to lose focus.

"We've still got nine games to go and there are 18 points up for grabs," he said. "That's a lot of points in the grand scheme of things.

"The bottom side could win nine in a row and you don't know where you will end up. It's still too early to start saying, 'If we beat them' or 'if they beat us'. I don't get caught up in that. It's a waste of energy.

"We've got a tough game against a quality opposition this week. We'll go out there and give it our best."

The visit to the Brick Community Stadium is one of just three remaining away fixtures for the Airlie Birds, with six games still to come on home soil.

Cartwright is hoping last week's victory over Wakefield – Hull's first at the MKM Stadium in 355 days – can serve as a springboard for the run-in.

Hull are solely focused on Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was a big one," he admitted.

"There was outside pressure on winning at home. There was no internal pressure but to do it the way we did it was very pleasing.

"If we can turn that into a bit of a fortress, it's going to really help us at the back end of the year.

"But first of all, we've got Wigan away – and you never get an easy game at Wigan.

Hull enjoyed a memorable win at Wigan in March. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They're fighting for top place. Both sides have got plenty to play for so we don't expect anything different from what Wigan gives you. You've got to earn everything you get against them."

Hull defied the odds to defeat the Warriors on their own patch in the Challenge Cup in March but Cartwright acknowledged that will count for little on Saturday.

"It's nice to know that we have done it but this is a whole new ball game this week," said the Australian, whose side lost the previous two Super League meetings with Wigan this season.

"Both sides will have different teams on the paddock and it's a different stage of the year. It will all come down to what happens on the weekend.