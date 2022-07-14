A five-day turnaround means the Black and Whites have had no time to bask in the glory of their thrilling Magic Weekend victory over Hull KR.

Still without a dozen first-teamers through injury and suspension, Brett Hodgson will largely use the same group of players as Hull aim to inflict a first home defeat of the season on Wigan.

Assistant coach Purtill is viewing the match as a test of character for the Airlie Birds.

Hull FC celebrate the win over Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It was a really good victory for us and one that was definitely needed, particularly against our local rivals," said Purtill.

"Emotions have been running high so the challenge has been to get the bodies moving. They were obviously a bit sore and it's a quick turnaround for us.

"We know going to Wigan on a Friday that they're not going to give you anything and it's going to be a tough game.

"We've got to match them physically and stay in the game. It's all about effort, energy and turning up for each other.

Kieron Purtill joined Hull FC's coaching staff in 2019. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"When you're playing any team in the top four you have to go there and perform to your best.

"It's certainly something we're looking forward to and a challenge we're all relishing."

The Black and Whites pushed Wigan all the way at the DW Stadium in March in a game settled by a late Harry Smith drop goal before beating the Warriors on home soil a week out from the Challenge Cup final.

Ahead of the latest meeting, much of the talk in the Hull camp has centred around dynamic duo Jai Field and Bevan French.

Hull FC beat Wigan Warriors at the MKM Stadium earlier in the year. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"They've been a threat to everyone all year, even more so in a close game when there's not much between the teams," said Purtill. "They're the two that have swayed it Wigan's way.

"They've got pure speed - everyone knows that - but they can read a game very well together. The partnership is growing between them and they're starting to feed off each other.

"We have to be really diligent around those two and nullify them as much as we can by keeping hold of the ball and being good in contact defensively to stop the offloads.

"You're on alert for 80 minutes when those two are playing. We have to do a really good job on those two."

Injury-hit Hull are fifth in Super League despite the recent four-game losing run and finish the season with a string of home matches, a fact not lost on Purtill.

"It's getting towards the business end now and teams are starting to look at teams around them," he said.

"We're in a decent position at the moment and we need to stay in there. You're only going to do that by winning games.

"Every game is really important for us. We've got four from five home games during the run-in which gives us a really good chance to get in the play-offs.

"The league table at the end of the year never lies. You deserve to finish where you finish.