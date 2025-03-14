JOHN CARTWRIGHT has acknowledged that only Hull FC's best will be good enough to beat Wigan Warriors and keep the club's Challenge Cup dream alive.

The Black and Whites head to the Brick Community Stadium in good spirits after continuing their positive start to the season with a gutsy golden-point draw against Leigh Leopards last time out.

However, they face the ultimate test on Saturday evening at the home of last year's cup winners, who hold all four trophies.

"We have to improve from what we did last week," stressed Cartwright.

"We've got to continue where we were good but those areas where we gave away tries, we've got to get better there.

"We're up against the best this week so we've got to be at our best to give ourselves a chance."

Hull have already felt the might of the Warriors this season, with Cartwright's men hammered 46-4 on home soil in their only Super League defeat so far.

Wigan have scored 138 points in three games since their 1-0 loss to Leigh in round one.

Hull were well beaten by Wigan in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We certainly learnt what a strong side Wigan are," added Cartwright. "They are a very good side. We've got to acknowledge that and look at areas where we can test them.

"The thing that sets all of those sides apart is their consistency. You've got to be consistent for long periods of the game to compete with them."

Hull won the Challenge Cup in 2016 and 2017 but have not reached the final since.

Cartwright, who arrived from Brisbane Broncos in the off-season, has fully embraced the magic of the cup.

"It's a great concept and is very popular back home in Australia when it's broadcast," he said.