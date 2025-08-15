Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each success is quickly followed by another test, another obstacle to overcome.

Hull KR's Challenge Cup triumph in June ended their long trophy drought and appeared to silence doubts about their ability to deliver when it mattered.

Yet as they close in on Super League glory, the noise has only grown louder.

The good news for Rovers is that their doubters are running out of sticks to beat them with.

Willie Peters' men have cleared most hurdles – whether it was winning outside Yorkshire, leaving Perpignan with the points or getting over the line at Wembley – but the shadow of Wigan Warriors remains.

The Robins hold a four-point advantage at the top and have the buffer of a vastly superior for and against.

KR are as close to Wigan as they have ever been, yet many still view the Warriors as the team to beat.

Even with one trophy already in the cabinet, captain Elliot Minchella knows Rovers will be judged on how they perform against the champions as they look to prove they have closed the gap.

"I guess we'll find out on Friday evening," he said.

"We don't worry about things we can't control. We just control what we can – and that's how we train and perform on a weekend. We've just got to keep making small steps and progress as a group.

"Wigan are a quality side. They've got great history and great recent history as well. They've got some of the best players in the competition and are really well coached.

"We've got the utmost respect for Wigan but we'll try and beat them on Friday night, just like they'll try to beat us."

If recent history is anything to go by, the Warriors will be at their best for the top-of-the-table showdown.

Their form has been patchy over the summer months – an inevitable dip after claiming all four trophies on offer last year – but Matt Peet’s side have shown an uncanny ability to flick the switch when it matters, as Rovers know only too well.

The Robins have lost all four meetings since beating Wigan at Craven Park last April.

From the pain of the 2024 Challenge Cup semi-final to defeats in the League Leaders' Shield decider and Grand Final, and a first loss of 2025 for KR in April, each one has carried significance.

As far as Minchella is concerned, though, the slate has been wiped clean ahead of the latest battle.

"Every year and every game is different," he said.

"You can look at all the games we've played against Wigan over the years and there have been different things in different games.

"This one will be completely different again. It'll be a great atmosphere and two great teams – second against first – going at each other.

"There are a lot of Hull KR fans making the journey so we've got a massive following. It should be a great game to watch – and I'm looking forward to playing in it."

A statement win would effectively give the Robins an eight-point cushion over second-placed Wigan with five games to play, leaving them tantalisingly close to a maiden League Leaders' Shield and what they hope will be the second part of a historic treble.

The flip side is that defeat would swing the door wide open for the Warriors heading into a demanding final month of the regular season.

Peters' team travel to Leeds Rhinos next week before home dates with St Helens and Hull FC.

Rovers finish against Warrington Wolves at Craven Park after a trip to Wakefield Trinity.

The Robins will have no easy games between now and the end of the campaign – and Minchella wouldn't have it any other way.

"Every game now is a big one," he said.

"It's fun and what we play for. This is the business end and why we run up and down on freezing cold mornings in pre-season.

"We want to be in these games. We want the games to matter and want that pressure. We want the fans to get excited and get behind us, and give them joy. Our job as players is to deliver on the field.

"It's exciting. I love playing in them and know the rest of the team do."

For the Ashes hopefuls on both sides, Friday's clash at the Brick Community Stadium doubles as an important audition in front of England head coach Shaun Wane.

Minchella, who was named in Wane's train-on squad in June, knows his fate is in his own hands.

"I'll just concentrate on my job for Hull KR," he added.

"Obviously I have the ambition to be in that squad but I don't make those calls. All I can worry about is my performances for Hull KR and representing the club the right way.