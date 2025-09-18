The final round of the regular season can be a delicate balancing act for Super League coaches who still have skin in the game.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is an argument in favour of resting key players and another for keeping the team sharp for the play-offs.

For Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur, there is no grey area: if you are fit, you play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lachie Miller, Ryan Hall and Andy Ackers were conspicuous by their absence when Arthur named his 21-man squad for Friday's trip to Wigan Warriors, joining the likes of Jake Connor and Ash Handley on the sidelines.

But Arthur has stressed unequivocally that those players are carrying genuine injuries and will not be risked a week out from the play-offs.

"We've just picked who's available," he insisted.

"Ackers has had back spasms so isn't available. Hally has been carrying a rib issue for a couple of games now and it's at a point where he needs a week off.

"Jake is still another week away. Lachie's calves are a bit tight so there's no need to put him out there and risk him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are ready for one final push at the end of a long regular season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"And Ash has got his groin injury, so we haven't rested anyone. We've got too more respect for our team, club and our opposition to do that.

"These guys are genuinely injured. I'm not one for resting guys. We need them to play.

"Momentum and consistency is a good thing. A lot of these guys have prided themselves on playing every game. It's important for them to get out there."

As Leeds move into do-or-die territory, the loss of several influential figures is less than ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Hall has been given the chance to ease a rib issue. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

However, Arthur expects to be closer to full strength for next week's eliminator at Headingley.

"At this stage, Hally, Lachie and Jake will definitely be in," said the Australian, who is still without the likes of Cameron Smith and Alfie Edgell.

"Ash is heading in the right direction and we're pretty confident that he'll be back in.

"It'd be nice to get those guys back. The other three, if it was the last game of the season this week, they would have been needled up – but we're not in a position where we need to do that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds suffered disappointment last time out against Catalans. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Already assured of a top-six finish, Leeds secured a home tie in the first week of the play-offs in the penultimate round.

The Rhinos are seemingly on course for a Headingley showdown with St Helens, barring an unexpected twist on the final night.

To steal third place, Leeds must beat Wigan and hope for a favour from Huddersfield Giants at Leigh Leopards.

While Saints have rested players with the play-offs looming, the thought never crossed Arthur's mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're up against a really good forward pack," he said ahead of the trip to the Brick Community Stadium.

"We don't want to fast forward and rest guys to get them ready for next week. We need to worry about playing this week against a really strong opposition and test ourselves.

It has been a season of progress for the Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The one thing I wanted to do when I first got here was make sure every player and squad member knew how important every game was week to week. You can't afford to treat any game any differently.

"If you're fortunate enough to get to the finals, the level goes up a gear – but every round from one to 27 is important."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That mindset has underpinned Leeds' best regular season in eight years.

Not since their last title success in 2017 have the Rhinos finished in the top four but they have finally achieved that feat again under Arthur.

Although they suffered an untimely blip last week with a shock home loss to Catalans Dragons, which was softened by a St Helens defeat that guaranteed a top-four finish, Leeds are genuine contenders once more.

It is a far cry from the previous two campaigns when the Rhinos missed out on the play-offs altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While heartened by the club's progress, Arthur has made it clear that he will not accept any drop in standards.

"I think it's a big achievement," he said. "If someone had asked us at the start of the year if we would be content with fourth position and a home final, we would have taken it.

"I feel like the boys have worked really hard. We've had our fair share of losses and performances that we haven't been overly happy with but we've been hard to beat.

"Even in the games where we haven't been at our best, we've been beaten by a goal kick, a field goal or a try. We haven't had any big scores put on us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad