Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity - Chris Chester hoping Reece Lyne will sign deserved new contract

Great player and person: Wakefield coach Chris Chester is a big admirer of Reece Lyne. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Lyne, 28, will reach the milestone when they visit Wigan Warriors for their Super League clash.

He made his Trinity debut against Bradford Bulls in 2013 having joined from Hull FC and has gone on to develop into one of the competition’s leading centres.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Reece, not just as a rugby player, but as a person,” said Chester.

“He has given his all for this club and we’re hopeful he will be here for a few more years yet.

“Talks are ongoing with regards an extension to his contract and he deserves all the plaudits he gets.

“He has shown this year how important he is to Wakefield Trinity.”

Lyne has proved a consistent force on Trinity’s right edge.

Available: Trinity hooker Kyle Wood is out of Covid isolation. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Chester added: “He has got a fantastic combination with Mason Lino and Jay Pitts.

“And what I have seen over the last five years is a player who has grown into a leader, not just with his actions, but also his words on and off the pitch.

“He is a really nice kid and an exceptional talent as well.”

Wakefield defeated Wigan 14-6 at Belle Vue last month although their opponents have improved since then, emerging from a five-game losing run with successive wins over Huddersfield Giants.

In contrast, Trinity have lost their last two games but Chester insisted: “If we turn up with the right attitude, we will give ourselves a very good chance.

“We are going over there to win the game.”

Hooker Kyle Wood is back after isolation and former Hull prop Chris Green could also return from an Achilles injury.

Full-back Alex Walker is fit again while Joe Arundel and ex-Wigan utility back Ryan Hampshire are available after being suspended for last week’s 24-14 defeat at Salford Red Devils.