Trinity have five games to force their way back into the top six and claim an unlikely play-off place.

A season of consolidation was expected on their return to the top tier but Wakefield have adapted quickly to continue their rapid rise under Powell and ambitious owner Matt Ellis.

Trinity are locked in a straight shootout with Hull FC for the final play-off spot – and Powell is sensing a chance to achieve something special.

"I think it's great for rugby league that we've got this battle," he said. "It's intriguing and exciting.

"I don't know how many points it will take. We've got to aim to win all of our games because if we do that, that probably gets us in.

"We can't try and work it all out. We've got to go hell for leather every game and play at our best. If we do that, we'll be in with a great chance.

"It'd be a great story. It's a good opportunity for us."

Wakefield are in the hunt for a play-off place with five rounds remaining. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Wakefield have featured just once since beating Leeds Rhinos on July 24, with a planned break swiftly followed by the frustration of last week's cancelled fixture at Salford Red Devils.

Trinity return to action against Wigan Warriors, a clash with implications at both ends of the play-off table.

The Warriors have already lost more games than last year but Powell is not fooled by talk of their demise.

"It's Wigan at Wigan, isn't it?" he said.

Wigan are smarting from last week's defeat to Hull KR. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's a very difficult game. They've got outstanding players in every position and really challenge you physically.

"They had a really intense and difficult game last week against Hull KR. Hull KR were good enough to win but even at the end, Wigan were fighting and had an opportunity to get back into it.

"Every time you play Wigan, you've got to play at your best to win the game. We recognise the challenge we've got ahead of us but we feel like we're capable as well."

Wakefield have fresh memories of their statement win over the Warriors in June, a night that provides a template for the return fixture.

Daryl Powell has committed to Wakefield long-term. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We had a really good performance against them in round 15," added Powell, who remains without Caleb Hamlin-Uele and long-term absentee Ky Rodwell for the trip to the Brick Community Stadium.

"You can't take anything for granted because no two games are the same but we feel we've got a way of playing that can challenge teams and put them under pressure.

"We also recognise that they'll be hurting from that and have some strong motivation to get second. We realise we have to be at our best to win this game."

Wakefield travel west buoyed by Powell's show of commitment after he signed a new deal through to the end of 2029.

The 60-year-old, who guided Trinity to the Championship treble in his first season, believes the club are on the verge of something special regardless of this weekend's result.

"The whole place is growing and developing," he said.

"Everything Matt and his family are doing is bringing together a pretty special club.

"When you find a place where you feel happy, it makes sense to stick around. I could see that there's a real future for me here within this current group.