Mark Applegarth wants to see a reaction from Wakefield Trinity after delivering some home truths in the wake of last week's heavy loss to Leigh Leopards.

The 32-0 home defeat extended Trinity's losing start to the Super League season to nine games, a wretched record that includes five nillings.

Next up for Wakefield is a date with Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium, where they suffered a 60-0 drubbing in February.

"We've identified, without going into personal stuff, a few issues within the team in terms of certain individuals not doing their job how they should," said Applegarth.

"We had some pretty brutal and honest conversations as most teams do after things like that.

"We need to get better and there's no hiding away from that fact. As I've said and I stand by it: Being the head coach, I've got to take responsibility for that. I'll get it sorted, one way or another."

Trinity, who have scored just 47 points this year, are in danger of being cut adrift at the bottom, a fact not lost on Applegarth.

Tomorrow’s clash with Wigan has the look of a free hit for Wakefield but Applegarth has stressed that they must put the same importance on each match in their situation.

Matty Ashurst looks on after Wakefield concede a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We've got to treat every game like a cup final now," he said.

"We've got four points to catch up on everyone else and that's without anyone else getting any more this weekend.

"It was a low point for me the last time we went there getting 60 put on us. That stings but it's been and gone.

"After Sunday I said some pretty strong words to one or two individuals, which we'll keep confidential.

Mark Applegarth has yet to taste success as a head coach. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)