Will Pryce on Huddersfield Giants deserving more respect, his rollercoaster journey and long-term future

The 19-year-old missed out on Huddersfield’s run to the Challenge Cup final after copping a 10-game suspension for a spear tackle on Hull FC’s Connor Wynne in a Super League fixture on March 20.

The stars appeared to have aligned when Pryce’s ban ended just in time for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium showpiece, only for Ian Watson to resist the temptation to throw the talented playmaker straight in.

Pryce instead settled back into the front-row seat he occupied throughout his suspension.

Will Pryce, centre, impressed in his comeback game against Catalans Dragons. (Picture: SWPix.com)

From what he saw during his time on the sidelines, the Giants are ready to win Super League despite leaving the capital empty-handed.

“We’ve proved that we can play in those big games and stick through them,” Pryce told The Yorkshire Post.

“In the semi-final against Hull KR where it was supposed to be a 50/50 battle, we showed we are becoming a top-four team.

“We’re playing good rugby and rugby that’s probably going to win us big games.

Will Pryce celebrates a try at the 2021 Magic Weekend. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“The confidence we’ve taken from every big game we’ve played in, stuck in and won has given us the belief we can make a final.

“It shows that people should probably start putting a bit more respect on our name as a team and a squad that we can make those big games and go on to win them.”

There were fears that the manner of the Challenge Cup loss would derail Huddersfield’s Super League hopes.

But the Giants are a different beast in their second season under Watson, responding in emphatic fashion by inflicting a first home league defeat of the year on Catalans Dragons.

Will Pryce embraces dad Leon at the end of a game. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Huddersfield cemented their position in the top four in the process, leaving them well placed to attack the play-offs and reach a first Grand Final.

“Many teams struggle after Challenge Cup finals so it was good for us to get a win - and to get a win against Catalans,” said Pryce.

“Not many teams throughout the whole season can go over to the south of France and get a win; they’ve kind of made it a bit of a fortress.

“After the final, we spoke about kicking on. People are talking about us maybe being Grand Final contenders and we want to prove that we are.”

The game in Perpignan allowed Pryce to put his suspension nightmare behind him.

After getting the nod in the halves in a much-changed team, Pryce produced a typically energetic performance at just the right time for Huddersfield.

“I enjoyed it massively,” he said.

“It was a long time coming and probably the first game in a while where I found myself really enjoying it.

“The physicality was good and it was fast. It was a good game to come back into, one of the toughest games of the season against a quality side over in Catalans which is a very hostile place to play and get a win.

“I really enjoyed being back out there with the boys and coming away with a win.

“I was disappointed to miss out on the final but it was still a great experience to be around the boys. Hopefully I’ll get there in the future.”

There were some dark days for Pryce in the aftermath of his red card, not least when he was forced to delete his social media due to the reaction.

For a player just starting out in the game, it was a harsh lesson.

When asked what he took from the experience, Pryce replied: “Probably just to be a little bit more sensible.

“The tackle was a mistake and wasn’t on purpose. I regret it massively but it was all a bit surreal - the fact I got such a long ban. You look at it now and it probably wouldn’t have been as high.

“It’s a lesson nonetheless and something I’m working on to make sure it won’t happen again.”

Still raw in rugby league terms, Pryce used his time out of the team to hone his skills and become a better all-round player.

“Watto and Robbo [Luke Robinson] wanted me in as much as possible to be around the boys and get faster, stronger and fitter, which is half the battle,” added Pryce.

“I worked on my kicking game and passing, areas of my game that probably aren’t as good.

“A main focus for me was trying to get my defence better and making sure I can make better tackles, the one-on-one tackles.

“I have to make sure I get those right to try to stay in the squad.”

After watching the likes of Tui Lolohea and Oliver Russell continue to excel in his absence, Pryce knows there are no guarantees.

The teenager was handed the number one shirt for 2022 but with Lolohea taking the competition by storm at full-back, Pryce appears to be competing for a place in the halves.

He is relaxed about his role in the side.

“Tui is killing it and in my opinion, has been the best player in the league,” said Pryce. “If he stays fit, he will probably get the Man of Steel.

“It’s just about me playing the best rugby I can to try and earn a spot.”

The son of former Great Britain star Leon Pryce, it did not take long for the youngster to be linked with a move to the NRL after bursting onto the scene last year.

But Pryce remains fully committed to Huddersfield until the end of his contract in 2023 - and perhaps even beyond.

“I’m not sure yet,” he said on his long-term future.

“That’s not something for me to worry about. I’m only young and am playing rugby which is the main battle.

“The main thing for me is to try to play regular first-team rugby, something I’m still not doing yet.