Will Pryce to be included in Huddersfield Giants' squad for Challenge Cup final against Wigan Warriors

Pryce, who was given the hefty suspension for a dangerous tackle on Hull winger Connor Wynne in March, is on stand-by for half-back Oliver Russell, who damaged a hamstring in the Giants’ 17-16 Super League win over Toulouse on Friday night.

Pryce, whose ban ended after Friday’s match, will be vying with Australian Jack Cogger to be Theo Fages’ half-back partner against Wigan Warriors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if Russell, who has started all but two of Huddersfield’s 16 matches so far this year, fails to recover in time.

“Olly felt his hamstring so he’s going to be a doubt,” said Watson. “Apparently he’s not lost any strength which is a good sign.

WILL PRYCE: Has served his 10-game ban for a dangerous tackle. Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“He’s been a big part of what we’ve done this year. He’s been absolutely phenomenal.

“Jack and Will will both be in the squad for next week and we’ll have a look at what’s the best fit. Jack has just had that game under his belt so we will have to see how they fit in when we get into training.”

Fages has missed Huddersfield’s last two games with a calf injury but is expected to be fit for the final.

Cogger, meanwhile, returned from a three-match ban to play a key role in the Giants’ last-gasp win over bottom club Toulouse, landing the all-important drop goal three minutes from the end.

LATE DRAMA: Huddersfield Giants defeated Toulouse 17-16 on Friday night. Picture: John Rushworth/SWpix.com.

Watson’s men trailed for most of the game and were 16-6 down when Matty Russell scored Toulouse’s third try five minutes into the second half.

However, two tries from winger Innes Senior brought them level and Cogger’s one-pointer helped spare Huddersfield’s blushes.

“It was a big one for Jack,” added Watson. “He likes to practice them in training and they don’t always go over.

“The main thing was getting a result but we were really sloppy in the first half. We were a different team in the second half but, if we want to be a top team, we can’t drop off the week before a cup final. We will learn a lot of lessons from this.

“Maybe we had our minds on next week. That’s always the worry when you’ve not been to a cup final before. They all want to get through this game.

“But I don’t want to take anything away from Toulouse. I thought they were really good, especially in the first half.