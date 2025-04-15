Willie Peters backs Hull KR for derby reaction as he confirms Michael McIlorum blow

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters insists he will have no problem rallying his side for the Good Friday derby despite showing signs of fatigue against Wigan Warriors.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull FC sit just one point behind their neighbours at the top of Super League after taking advantage of KR's first defeat of the year with an impressive win at Warrington Wolves, raising the stakes ahead of the MKM Stadium rematch.

Peters is not anticipating a hangover from two energy-sapping fixtures when the Hull rivals face off for the second time in a fortnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's pretty easy mentally," said Peters, whose side beat Hull in the Challenge Cup at the start of April. "You don't have to motivate too much with these types of games.

"The atmosphere was electric at the MKM a couple of weeks ago and it'll be huge this week. They're coming off the back of a great win so we know what to expect in terms of atmosphere.

"Players don't need me motivating them this week. If we win, we stay top of Super League and if we lose, FC go top – but it's a derby first and foremost and you don't need motivation.

"If players are looking for motivation this week, I certainly won't be picking them going forward."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-12 loss to defending champions Wigan checked KR's early progress after they began the campaign with nine straight wins.

Hull KR are ready to get straight back on the horse after a first setback of the season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Peters has warned Hull to expect a response from the fired-up Robins.

"When you don't get a result, you don't want to be doubling up on that," he said.

"I know some individuals weren't happy with their performance last week. There's no better way than to put those wrongs right this weekend. I'll be looking for those individuals to have a strong performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can understand people asking questions about fatigue but we're okay now. Hull FC are exactly the same so there are no excuses.

Michael McIlorum is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Were Wigan fresher than us? Yes they were but that's not the reason why we got beat. They played better in the end."

It proved to be a costly result for Rovers after losing veteran hooker Michael McIlorum to a long-term bicep injury.

"He's ruptured it, which is what we originally thought," said Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew straight away with the type of player he is that he'd done some serious damage there.

"He's going to need surgery on that so we need to get him in ASAP. It's known as a 12-week injury but we'll see how we go."

Mikey Lewis sat out the match against Wigan after suffering a groin injury in the cup clash with Hull.

The half-back remains touch and go for Friday's fixture but back-rower James Batchelor is fit again in a timely boost for the Robins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a definite chance," said Peters on Lewis' fitness. "We need to build him up and see where he is later on in the week.