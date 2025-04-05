Willie Peters backs Hull KR to rise to challenge in 'electric' derby at Hull FC

Willie Peters has backed Hull KR to handle the powderkeg atmosphere of a high-stakes Challenge Cup quarter-final in the backyard of fierce rivals Hull FC.

The Robins have won on their previous four visits to the MKM Stadium and are no strangers to big occasions having featured in both major finals under Peters.

KR's nerve will be tested in the first cup derby since 1986 but they make the short trip buoyed by an eight-match winning start to the season.

"We've played in some big games over the last few years so our players understand what it's about," said Peters.

"It's a big occasion and the atmosphere will be like a final. It's first v second in front of 20,000 people at a great stadium to play at.

"The atmosphere is going to be electric. It'll be who handles that the best and settles the quickest.

"I'd like to think we've had some experience now to be able to do that."

As Rovers enjoy their best start to a season since 1984-85 – the last time they won the league title and a major trophy – Hull have made positive strides in the early stages of John Cartwright's reign as head coach.

A five-match unbeaten run has raised hopes of a brighter future for the Black and Whites after years of regression.

Expectations are rising on the terraces, which could present Cartwright's side with a fresh challenge in front of a packed MKM Stadium.

"It can go either way," said Peters.

"They could get a bounce from that but we're taking 3,500 there and it will sound like 20,000 for us.

"We need to make sure we give them something to get behind and cheer about. The players do that. There's a great relationship between our players and fans.

"That's all we're focusing on. I'm not worried about what they've got and how loud they are."

Rovers have dominated the rivalry during Peters' time at the club with four wins from five games, including three comfortable victories last year.

However, Peters is anticipating a different challenge altogether against the resurgent Airlie Birds, a team led by off-season recruits Aidan Sezer, John Asiata and Jordan Rapana.

Hull further bolstered Cartwright's squad at the start of derby week with the signing of former Huddersfield Giants playmaker Will Pryce from NRL club Newcastle Knights.

"They've spent a lot of money and have brought in another marquee player this week," said Peters. "They've brought in a lot of experience and it's showing in their performances.

"We know it's going to be a different derby. They had a lot of young players last year. They've still got those young players but now they're on top form.

"Lewis Martin is a really good example of that. He's a really good player but now has experienced players around him who know how to handle big games and big moments. They've got a good balance.

"I've only been here a short time but there's no doubt it's the best occasion in terms of how competitive both teams are, which will in turn hopefully make the game a better spectacle. That's what it's all about."

The last time Hull and Rovers met in the Challenge Cup in the 1980s, both clubs were regularly battling for honours.

After decades of fluctuating fortunes, the old foes face off this weekend as the top two in Super League.

Peters is optimistic that the cup clash will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter in one of rugby league's oldest rivalries.

"Both teams are spending up to (the salary) cap and striving to improve off the field," he said.