Willie Peters backs Hull KR to stay grounded as League Leaders' Shield comes into view

The Robins strengthened their position at the top of the table with a 36-6 victory over lowly Castleford Tigers on Friday night, leaving the Craven Park club closer to the League Leaders' Shield than ever.

Rovers head into the final six rounds on the back of nine wins in 10 games but their title credentials will be tested during a challenging run-in, which begins with a Magic Weekend date with Catalans Dragons.

“We want to be at the top of the table, playing finals and contesting for trophies – but there's still a long way to go," said Peters.

"For us it's keeping our feet on the ground. It's on again next week in the Magic round.

"You can't get ahead of yourselves because it comes around too quick. The pats on the back and people saying nice things about the team is great because they deserve that but it can also soften you as well.

"This team has got to the position they're in from training hard and having a bit of an edge and steel about them. They certainly can't lose that.

"I know they won't because they're a hungry team."

Hull KR celebrate Niall Evalds' try. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Castleford have been urged to find the motivation from within at the end of another draining season.

Craig Lingard is hoping an Elland Road date with ninth-placed Huddersfield Giants lifts his team following three straight defeats.

"It might seem a negative outcome for us to finish top of the bottom four but from where we started the season that would have been unachievable in many people's eyes based on the fact we were told we had the worst squad in Super League," he said.

"The progression we've made so far this year has been really good. We've accumulated more points on a significantly smaller budget than last season.