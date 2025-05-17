Willie Peters backs Hull KR winger Joe Burgess for England following brace in Huddersfield Giants win

Willie Peters has backed Joe Burgess to force his way into Shaun Wane's Ashes plans following another influential performance for Hull KR.

The winger took his 2025 try tally to nine in 11 games with a double in Saturday's 34-0 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Burgess has rediscovered his best form since moving to Craven Park, making him a potential bolter for England's eagerly anticipated series against Australia this autumn.

"He certainly needs to be in the conversation because Shaun Wane will be looking at who will worry Australian players and their coaching staff," said Rovers boss Peters. "Give Budge an inch and he's gone.

"He took advantage of some opportunities in this game and that's what it might be in a Test – it might just be one opportunity.

"There's a lot of outside backs in the country, both here and representing England in the NRL, but there's no doubt he should be in the conversation.

"He brings a lot of energy and is a character. He wants to win things and is not getting any younger. He's taking advantage of what we're chasing at the moment."

Rovers were far from their best a week on from booking a return to Wembley in the Challenge Cup but eventually wore Huddersfield down to move back to the top of Super League.

Joe Burgess continued his good form with two tries against Huddersfield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I'm happy with the result," added Peters.

"We knew Huddersfield were going to turn up after getting their squad back together. We played against a team that were ready to play.

"We weren't overly happy with what we did in the first half, mainly around our attack and last plays, but defensively we were very solid to get the zero. We overplayed in the first half but were patient in the second half."

The result served as a reality check for the Giants following their first win of the year at Magic Weekend.

Hull KR eventually wore Huddersfield down. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Luke Robinson was left to rue a missed opportunity after seeing Huddersfield stay with Rovers for long periods.

"The game was there to be taken," said the Huddersfield boss, whose side trailed only 4-0 heading into the final quarter.