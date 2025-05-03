Willie Peters calls for Hull KR improvement as he provides Oliver Gildart latest
Rovers ran in nine tries at St James' Park to warm up for next Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final date with Catalans Dragons in style.
But the one-sided scoreboard against weakened opposition betrayed periods in which the Robins were far from their best.
"We know it's not going to cut it next week and we need to improve," admitted Peters.
"It was a little bit scrappy but the positive is we've come here and kept a team to zero and you've got to work hard for each other to do that.
“I want to give Salford a lot of credit with what they’re going through and with the inexperience they’ve got in their team because they never gave up.”
Peters confirmed injured duo Joe Burgess and Tom Davies are likely to be fit to return against Catalans, along with the rested Jared Waerea-Hargreaves.
However, Rovers face an anxious wait to discover the extent of the knee injury sustained by Oliver Gildart in Newcastle.
"Hopefully but we'll have to wait and see," said Peters when asked if Gildart was OK after the game.
"It's one of those that initially we were worried but now it's hopefully better than we thought. We just have to wait and see how it settles down."
